WWE News: Superstars And Many Others React To The Undertaker's Retirement At 'WrestleMania 33'

At the end of last night’s WrestleMania 33, it appears as if one of the greatest eras in professional wrestling had finally come to an end — and the world still can’t believe it. Once the main event was over, The Undertaker took off his gloves, coat, and hat to leave in the center of the ring as he walked out for what was possibly the last times. Since then, numerous WWE superstars and many others around the world have reacted to his apparent retirement. Last night, fans witnessed Roman Reigns walk out of Camping World Stadium with a huge victory over The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. As the fireworks stopped exploding in the air and the fans had forgotten about the “Big Dog” and his victory, everyone’s attention turned to The Undertaker. As recapped by the official website of WWE, The Undertaker laid in the ring for a bit before sitting up and putting on his long jacket and iconic hat. Before walking out, he went back to the center of the ring to leave his gear folded up in what was seemingly his retirement from wrestling. [Image by WWE] As soon as “The Deadman” walked back up the aisle and was lowered out of sight, the shock finally set in around the world. That was quite possibly the last match for The Undertaker and the final time he would ever be seen at WrestleMania. That is when the tributes and reactions began pouring out from different WWE superstars and many others. #ThankYouTaker — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 3, 2017 Theres a reason why “the boys” call the Dead Man “Boss.” And to the Boss, I say…#ThankYouTaker ????#Wrestlemania — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) April 3, 2017 He’s the greatest legend I have ever had the privilege of knowing-if this is it, or if it isn’t. #ThankYouUndertaker — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) April 3, 2017 Truly a legend #ThankYouTaker — notorious SB (@SashaBanksWWE) April 3, 2017 If there’s a dry eye at #Wrestlemania ur a bigger man then me. #ThankYouTaker — The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 3, 2017 #ThankYouTaker — The Usos (@WWEUsos) April 3, 2017 My Man Taker, the biggest Star in the History of the WWE…Goes out in style like he always does. You make us all look weak in comparison. — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 3, 2017 Some of the messages on social media and the reactions had a bit more to them, but if you searched, the majority of them were quite simple. Countless tweets consisted of “Thank you, Taker” or using the #ThankYouTaker hashtag, which was trending at different times after the match ended. In what was one of the more iconic moments of the night, WWE legend Jim Ross returned to WWE after a long absence to call the main event from the announce table. Interestingly enough, the match he called was the final one for The Undertaker. Humbling to think that I helped broadcast #TheUndertaker last match. I’ve never received a bigger honor. @WWE #thankyoutaker — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 3, 2017 Many fans may not truly believe that Taker is done for good or if that really was his last match ever, but it might not be that difficult to accept. For quite some time now, Taker has been in a lot of pain and possibly needs another hip surgery that would likely end his career anyway. He might have gone out on a loss and to a superstar who many fans are not fond of, but you know he went out on his own. For almost 30 years, he dominated the wrestling ring and loomed large in every single venue he appeared in. [Image by WWE] While he may have only appeared or wrestled a few times a year for some time now, it won’t be easy to never hear those iconic gongs again. You can almost be certain that he is a first-ballot WWE Hall of Famer and the bells will eventually toll again, but as for his time in the ring, it appears to be over. #ThankYouTaker #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/koSpEN7iOh — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017 It really is difficult to never say never when it comes to wrestling, but it really does seem as if WrestleMania 33 may have been the last ride for The Undertaker. His age and health appear to have gotten the best of him and it is time for him to possibly retire from WWE and the ring for good. The loss to Roman Reigns last night was likely his final match ever, and if so, he is certainly getting respect and tributes from around the entire world. [Featured Image by WWE]