WWE News: The Truth Behind Kurt Angle Telling Indie Promoters He Is Returning To WWE

For months and years now, there has been a lot of talk and speculation that Kurt Angle would find his way out of TNA and the indies and head back to WWE. Time and time again, Angle has stayed in TNA and then took 2016 to wrestle on the independent circuit. Lately, it appears as if Angle himself has started telling promoters that he can’t accept bookings and it is because he’s on his way back to WWE, but is that true? It has been more than a decade since Kurt Angle had anything to do with WWE, and despite a lot of talk, there has never been any reconciliation. Yes, the two have had a relationship including open communication, but no business deals or anything like that. According to Wrestling Inc., Angle has actually been telling indie promoters that he can no longer accept bookings. The reason for not being able to accept those bookings is that he’s telling them he’s heading back to WWE and hopefully participating at WrestleMania 33. Fans have every single reason in the world to be excited about this, but there has to be more to this whole thing…hasn’t there? [Image by WWE] Yes, there is more to it, and it actually isn’t good news for wrestling fans hoping that the word coming from the All American is true. According to Sports Keeda, there is absolutely no truth to Kurt Angle saying that he is returning to WWE. Apparently, there are no plans for him to return to WWE at this time and there are no plans in place for him storyline wise or anything else. For months now, Angle has been discussing a possible return to WWE, but that’s all it has been is talk and conversation. Triple H and the rest of the brass in WWE have not signed Kurt Angle to a contract and haven’t even offered him one as far as anyone knows. While it’s quite possible that there could be a new deal between the promotion and Angle in time, it’s just not something going on right now. Some truly believe that it will never happen and some truth is attributed to those thoughts by what took place during the summer. [Image by WWE] In the early part of the summer, WWE brought back the brand extension and called upon a number of past superstars to return and fill out the rosters of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE. Some did make their comeback while others passed and continued doing what they were doing elsewhere in the wrestling world. Kurt Angle was not one of those offered a deal or even receiving a phone call to make a WWE return. WWE has made a number of big-time signings in the past couple of years and those include Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Hideo Itami, Finn Balor, and others. Some of their deals weren’t known about in full until right before they debuted and by then, more info had been revealed. There is actually nothing concrete to say that Kurt Angle is heading back to WWE even though he has told indie promoters he can no longer accept bookings into April. Maybe it’s just wishful thinking on Angle’s part, but it just isn’t happening as of now. A few things known for sure is that Kurt Angle is facing Alberto Del Ri soon in an indie match and he has a third match set against Cody Rhodes as confirmed by Yibida. That match with Rhodes is set for March and that’s awfully close to the date for WrestleMania 33 in early April. Kurt Angle is one of the most talented wrestlers in the world and one that could still be a huge asset to TNA or ROH or even WWE, but no-one will break the bank for him. No matter what Angle has been telling independent promoters, there is nothing to say that he is officially heading back to WWE anytime soon. Yes, it could happen at any moment or never at all, but Triple H is going to make sure that it is all done the right way. [Featured Image by TNA Impact Wrestling]

