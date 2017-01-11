WWE News: The Undertaker Set To Face Braun Strowman At WrestleMania? The Internet Is Already Angry About It

When The Undertaker made his return to WWE RAW this past Monday, we weirdly saw Braun Strowman backstage watching his promo, and that look at the two seemed to indicate something quite horrible. A rumor came out last year around this time stating that WWE had plans to put Strowman against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32. Fans went crazy at the idea then considering all the people that would be better for him to face. On top of this, Undertaker himself apparently turned the idea down. There was apparently an issue with not only the star-power of Strowman, but also how green he was. That led to WWE putting Undertaker against the returning Shane McMahon. This match was great to see take place, especially with what was on the line with it. Obviously things went completely away from the original match material after things were over, but who wants to spend time worrying about the past, right? Now this year it seems WWE may yet again want to push for the big man vs big man match. According to Cageside Seats, it is said that WWE is starting to lean the direction of Strowman vs Undertaker for WrestleMania 33. Now of course this differs from previous ideas that both were part of. WWE did have plans to put Braun Strowman in a big match, either for the WWE United States or Universal Championship. The idea would be that he would face Roman Reigns at the event. [Image by WWE] Obviously we know Reigns lost his WWE United States Title this past week on WWE RAW to Chris Jericho…or was it Kevin Owens? The rules of the handicap match was not clear. Regardless, the major area things are leaning is for Owens to drop the Universal Title to Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble. We could still always see Strowman vs Reigns, but if Braun is not the guy they have in place for Reigns then that opens up a lot of possibilities. The original direction for The Undertaker dating back to recently as last week and months before was that WWE was leaning toward him finally taking on John Cena at WrestleMania. The two have crossed paths off and on for years, but usually they were on opposite brands and only came together every so often for a match. Usually it was nothing significant because they were doing very different things or obviously had other major storylines to get back to. John Cena vs The Undertaker is a match people really want to see. Obviously WWE could have Cena face off with someone else at WrestleMania, but it would not make a lot of sense for him to work with anyone else. Let’s say for example that he loses to AJ Styles at The Royal Rumble PPV, from there he would have to win the rumble match to even come close to deserving another opportunity at the WWE World Championship. [Image by WWE] This is unlikely, seeing as Cena is not needed with the already major star-power attached to the match. Plus, there have been plans for either Strowman or Undertaker to win prior to this but if they do not then things could get interesting for sure. It would be incredibly odd to have John Cena lose his title match just to enter the rumble match later on to win it. Of course, this is the WWE after all. If WWE is planning to crown John Cena the world champion for the 16th time at WrestleMania 33, then they must place him with AJ Styles of course. That would leave out The Undertaker. Of course, WWE could make the smart play out of all of this and have The Undertaker win the Royal Rumble and have Cena take the title at WWE Royal Rumble, which could cross into a triple threat match for the title at WrestleMania instead. It does make sense going off of recent events that WWE would lean toward Undertaker versus Braun Strowman. WWE was desperate for WWE RAW ratings to improve that they basically hurt the integrity of the brand split to have Undertaker come to RAW when he was a member of the WWE SmackDown Live roster before WWE Survivor Series when he was big on team blue beating team red! [Image by WWE] They tried to cover this over by having Undertaker say that no one controls him and he can do what he wants. This is a fair trade-off, especially for a legend. However, it also shows great desperation and if plans are to now shift from John Cena vs The Undertaker to Braun Strowman vs The Undertaker, then he had to be smartly placed on WWE RAW so it would make sense, due to Strowman being a member of the WWE RAW roster. As you can imagine, the internet has not be happy about this, and it has drawn a lot of ire from people all over the world who feel WWE is screwing things up with The Undertaker when the match with John Cena is what the fans want to see. Fans cheered heavy for it when Cena made his return to SmackDown Live at the end of 2016. The fans want it, both casual and hardcore. That said, why is there even a discussion in WWE about Strowman vs Undertaker right now? [Featured Image By WWE]

