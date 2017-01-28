WWE News: Triple H Says That He Is 'Not Happy' With Where NXT Currently Is And He Knows What The Problem Is

Over the last few years, WWE has really done a lot of work with their developmental system and turned NXT into one of the best brands/promotions in the world. Triple H has really taken charge of NXT and looks at it as his baby until Vince McMahon officially and completely steps down from overseeing the WWE main roster. Well, despite the immense popularity and success of NXT, Triple has now said that he is not happy with A couple of days ago, Triple H did a conference call for the media as WWE heads to one of its biggest weekends of the year. While the Royal Rumble is the centerpiece, there is another event on Saturday and that is NXT Takeover: San Antonio which has an absolutely stacked card. [Image by WWE] While discussing NXT with the media, Wrestling Inc. has some of Triple H’s comments which detail how he feels about the product that WWE’s developmental is currently putting out there. Interestingly enough, he isn’t overly pleased. “I’m not happy with where it [NXT] is right now by far. I want it to be much better than it is, but it’s a rebuilding process. All these things going on, they all make changes in the ecosystem. Where everything lands at the end of the day is a moving target.” For those wondering what he means about the brand being in a “rebuilding process,” it all goes back to the WWE Draft that was held this summer. This was when the main roster essentially raided NXT’s roster and took a large number of key talents that had been making the brand as good as it was. The official website of WWE has the full results of the draft and here is who NXT lost from all those picks: Finn Balor American Alpha Nia Jax Alexa Bliss Mojo Rawley Carmella That’s not even mentioning the large number of names who have been called up in the last couple of years. Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, The Vaudevillains, and others have also left the ranks of NXT, but new names have come in to help ease that burden. The thing is, NXT is always going to be raided as new stars learn enough to move up and established superstars get used to the WWE style. It is only a matter of time until Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe, Asuka, and Austin Aries are on the main roster, but there is always the chance of NXT becoming a third major brand on WWE television. Triple H was asked about that possibly happening, and he never actually said never. “When you have a network, and you’re trying to create value for that network, and give people reasons to have it, you have to weigh that heavily. I think NXT has the potential to be a lot of things. Where it sits is not 100% my decision. I know those conversations have happened.” Whether NXT is going to get its own TV show or not remains to be seen, but many fans are subscribing to the WWE Network strictly for the weekly programming and live specials. On Saturday night, the next live special will take place and the card for NXT Takeover: San Antonio looks incredible: NXT Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Bobby Roode NXT Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Peyton Royce, vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay NXT Tag Team Championship: #DIY (c) vs. The Authors of Pain Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger Roderick Strong vs. Andrade Aimas [Image by WWE] It isn’t that Triple H is upset or disappointed in the product or work ethic of those in NXT or even what has come about in the live specials. His issue is that he wants the brand to be at an even higher level than it currently is, and that is going to take some work, considering how great it already is. The Royal Rumble is this weekend, but so many fans are focused on NXT Takeover: San Antonio and that crowd will show that they are happy with things even if Trips isn’t. [Featured Image by WWE]