WWE News: WWE Officials Pinpoint Samoa Joe's NXT Successor When He Transitions To Main Roster

There has been much debate over main event level talent in NXT and their time spent in developmental before being called up to the main roster. The latest subjects include Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura. There have been just nine NXT Champions in the history of the brand, with Nakamura and Samoa Joe representing the most recent, after trading the title back and forth since August. Samoa Joe first won the NXT crown in April at a house show in Lowell, Massachusetts, ending Finn Balor’s historic reign at 292 days. Joe and Nakamura have since owned the title twice, becoming just the first and second two-time champions since the belt’s inception in 2012. Seth Rollins was the first NXT Champion, and since his promotion to the main roster, he’s become WWE World Champion and been a fixture in the main event. Invariably, his spot is one that Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura (among others) covet. However, Triple H has ruled NXT with an iron fist and has much more influence on promotions. [Image by WWE] Back in May, we reported that Hunter had established a blueprint and vision for NXT superstars when they got the call to the main roster. He wouldn’t allow a wrestler to be promoted unless the WWE creative staff had six months worth of plans in place for them once they arrived. But maybe more importantly, he had established some level of veto power in the event Vince McMahon wanted to add an NXT talent before Triple H thought they were ready. The Game didn’t want his growing brand to be left without a main-event caliber talent seeing how he was bringing the NXT show on the road, as an official touring brand. If someone was called up, he wanted to make sure he had a replacement ready to slide into that role. When Kevin Owens was promoted, Finn Balor was waiting to take his spot. And when Balor finally got the call during the brand extension draft, Samoa Joe and Nakamura were more than capable of taking over. Balor’s promotion seemed long overdue with an NXT tenure that bordered on overkill. But Triple H wanted to establish the idea that NXT needed a flagbearer much like in WWE. Finn was the face of the franchise until HHH felt a rivalry between Samoa Joe and Nakamura could carry the torch. It has, and now it may be time for one or both to move on. It appears that Joe will get the call first. [Image by WWE] Two months ago, we reported that Triple H and other WWE officials had similar plans in place for Nakamura as they did for Finn Balor. The King of Strong Style was to assume the role Balor once held as the face of the brand, meaning he wouldn’t be promoted anytime soon. Samoa Joe, on the other hand, is now in a position to ascend to the main roster. Not only was his run in the main event successful, but Bobby Roode has climbed the ladder and into the title picture. But it isn’t Roode who’s slotted to take Joe’s spot, per say. According to Cageside Seats, NXT officials have earmarked Chris Hero as Samoa Joe’s replacement assuming his signing becomes official, which appears imminent. Hero, of course, had become a star on the independent scene after his first run in NXT didn’t pan out. Hero performed under the name Kassius Ohno while with NXT between 2012-13. Last week, it was unclear whether Hero would report to NXT or head straight to the main roster, but today’s news is a clear indication that he’ll report to Orlando initially. It also appears that NXT has a renewed sense of aspirations for Hero, who once disappointed officials for a lack of commitment to staying in shape. By being pinpointed as the superstar that will replace Samoa Joe, it not only hints at Joe’s inevitable promotion but a significant role for Hero upon his return to NXT. [Featured Image by WWE]

