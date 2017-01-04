WWE News: WWE Will Be Giving Bayley the "Daniel Bryan Push" Heading Into Wrestlemania 33

Bayley and the WWE Universe have been infinitely patient waiting for her ascension to the top of the WWE ladder, and it seems that WWE officials are finally giving her push the green light. The evolution of Bayley’s character from superfan to superstar in NXT cannot be understated. Her run in WWE developmental may have lasted a few more months than necessary, but Bayley’s run on WWE programming has only just begun. At the WWE Royal Rumble, Bayley will get her first opportunity against Charlotte to become the WWE Raw Women’s Champion. It was made official on Raw this week after she defeated Nia Jax with some assistance from Sasha Banks. There is some speculation about Bayley walking out of San Antonio as the Raw Women’s Champion, but WWE seems to be planning a longer payoff for Bayley that will culminate at Wrestlemania. WWE officials are planning to give Bayley the decisive victory over Charlotte to become the Raw Women’s Champion and break her winning streak on WWE PPVs on the grandest stage of them all. However, WWE is looking to do a lot more than crown Bayley as champion. Vince McMahon wants her to become WWE’s top female babyface, and the powers that be have a specific plan for her to have that moment at Wrestlemania. [Image by WWE] According to a report, Bayley will be getting the “Daniel Bryan push” heading into Wrestlemania 33. What that means is WWE will be booking Bayley as the ultimate underdog against Charlotte over the next couple of months in order to set up the payoff when she finally wins the Raw Women’s title at Wrestlemania 33. On paper, it’s a good idea because Bayley fills the underdog role so perfectly and she has the full support of the WWE Universe. The problem WWE may book themselves into is Daniel Bryan’s push was almost totally created organically by the WWE Universe in spite of him being “held down” by the WWE machine. Bayley is being chosen by Vince McMahon himself to be the face of the Women’s division. It’s not the same dynamic. The underdog role is a natural fit for Bayley. That characteristic is what made Bayley’s character so relatable in NXT and a big part of what made NXT Takeover: Brooklyn such a big moment for the WWE fans. WWE officials are right to book Bayley as the ultimate underdog against Charlotte in their feud, but comparing her to Daniel Bryan’s push back in 2013 is like comparing apples and oranges. Bayley’s push will be different. [Image by WWE] If WWE officials wanted to give Bayley that kind of push, they’d have to keep denying her the opportunity to have a fair singles match with Charlotte for the Raw Women’s Championship. The match between Bayley and Charlotte at the WWE Royal Rumble PPV would need to be canceled, and their match would not come to fruition until Wrestlemania. That is the most effective way to give Bayley a “Daniel Bryan push.” However, Bayley is more than capable of getting over with the WWE Universe on her own. WWE fans adore her, so they’ll naturally want to cheer for her as Charlotte continues to knock her down over the next couple of months. Ultimately, Bayley winning the Raw Women’s title from Charlotte Flair will be a career defining moment. WWE officials just want it to be a coronation for the WWE Universe to make Bayley a superstar. WWE spent a great deal of time last year featuring Charlotte versus Sasha Banks. Bayley versus Charlotte is a much different kind of rivalry, but it’ll be an important one in determining WWE’s future. It’s also wise for them to delay The Boss versus Bayley for the right time because that will be the next great rivalry in WWE history. Bayley is the future, and WWE officials are on board. The trick now is waiting for Wrestlemania 33. [Featured Image by WWE]

