WWE NXT News: Drew McIntyre Shares His Return To WWE With A New Documentary

Fans who only watch the WWE will recognize Drew McIntyre as a complete failure from his time in the WWE. He started out as a huge top prospect for the SmackDown brand and had limited success at first before the company gave up on him. He spent the end of his career in a group of jobbers known as 3 Man Band with Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal. However, when Drew McIntyre left the WWE, he reinvented himself as Drew Galloway and became one of the top names on the independent scene. On Saturday night at NXT TakeOver: Orlando, Drew McIntrye was in the front row as a surprise guest and the announcement came that he had re-signed with the WWE. Now, the word has come that a new documentary is being released called Galloway: End of Independents, directed by Dava Lagana, a writer who has worked for the WWE, Ring of Honor, and Impact Wrestling. This documentary will track the end of Drew Galloway in the independent scene and his return to the WWE as Drew McIntyre. The synopsis for Galloway: End of Independents reminds fans that Drew McIntyre left the WWE in June of 2014 after seven years and then started his career as an indie wrestler to prove to the world that he was much more talented than he was allowed to show as a member of 3 Man Band. The documentary will follow Drew McIntyre through WrestleMania 33 weekend, where he surprised the fans at NXT by showing up at TakeOver: Orlando. The film will also trace his final days of working the indies before he starts off working with NXT and the WWE once again. The WWE made the announcement that they re-signed Drew McIntyre to a contract following NXT TakeOver: Orlando. They said that Drew has returned to the WWE and has his eyes targeted on the NXT title. McIntyre also spoke to ESPN about coming back to the WWE. [Image by WWE] This is a big move because there are a number of stars that are allegedly leaving NXT for the main roster as early as this week. Former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is supposed to debut this week on SmackDown Live. The Revival are supposed to be on their way up as well as Tye Dillinger and supposedly Andrade “Cien” Almas. That leaves some major holes under new NXT Champion Bobby Roode, who successfully retained his NXT title against Shinsuke Nakamura on Saturday night. Kassius Ohno, the former Chris Hero, is back in the company to give them one heavyweight superstar. Also making his debut on Saturday night at NXT TakeOver: Orlando was Aleister Black, who made a huge impact when he beat Andrade “Cien” Almas. Black is the former Tommy End in the indies and has a reputation of working with and against both Kassius Ohno and Drew McIntyre. [Image by WWE] Interestingly, the signing of Kassius Ohno, Aleister Black, and Drew McIntyre is a move away from what NXT was signing last year. Last year, names like Bobby Roode, Eric Young, Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe, Roderick Strong, and Austin Aries saw the WWE bringing in technically sound wrestlers from the indies. With Ohno, Black, and McIntyre, the WWE brought in three super heavyweights who rely mostly on striking skills over technical grappling. This could tie in with the new arrivals from the U.K. who have started wrestling in NXT and could mean a change in focus for what fans can expect from the WWE’s third brand in the future. Drew MnIntyre will make his debut with NXT at this week’s television tapings, where the WWE will film episodes for the next month. At that time, fans who missed out on watching Drew Galloway in Evolve and Impact Wrestling will get to see what the new and improved Drew McIntrye is all about. [Featured Image by WWE]