WWE Planning Huge Feud For Brock Lesnar And Roman Reigns After 'Wrestlemania 33'

We’re still quite a ways from Wrestlemania 33, but it seems that WWE officials already have a huge rivalry planned for Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns after the grandest stage of them all. Almost two years ago at Wrestlemania 31, Lesnar and Reigns main evented the event, but Seth Rollins’ stole the moment and the WWE Championship with the Monday in the Bank briefcase, so a winner wasn’t established between them. They’ve crossed paths in brawls over the past two years, but it’s only a matter of time before WWE gives the fans a real resolution to Lesnar vs. Reigns with another match. Heading into Wrestlemania, both superstars will have huge matches in Orlando, which will eventually put them on a collision course to their rematch. As of this writing, Brock Lesnar has issued the final challenge for retribution against Goldberg, which he’s expected to accept during next week’s edition of Raw. On the other hand, Roman Reigns is seeking his own retribution against Braun Strowman after the WWE Royal Rumble. Eventually, Roman is expected to begin a feud with The Undertaker at Wrestlemania, which is designed to improve his standing as WWE’s top face. [Image by WWE] Vince McMahon’s top priority for Wrestlemania this year is to showcase Roman Reigns as WWE’s top face, which is why he’s feuding with Strowman into WWE FastLane because it’ll elevate him as a credible threat to The Undertaker in Orlando. WWE believes Reigns vs. The Undertaker is the best way to get Roman over with the fans, and The Deadman’s health isn’t great, so they want to do the match sooner rather than later. Even if Roman Reigns’ dynamic with the WWE Universe remains the same after Wrestlemania, he will have been elevated dramatically by beating Strowman and The Undertaker on the grandest stage of them all. The only logical thing to do after that will be to put Reigns back into the WWE Universal Title picture, but who will be the WWE Universal Championship after Wrestlemania? The expectation is it will be Brock Lesnar. Vince McMahon is heavily involved in the rivalry between Goldberg and Lesnar, so the rumors are claiming that Goldberg will win the WWE Universal Title at WWE FastLane after defeating Kevin Owens. It has also been speculated that Goldberg vs. Lesnar will be the main event of Wrestlemania, so the odds of the WWE Universal Title ending up on Brock Lesnar’s shoulder are really high after the grandest stage of them all. [Image by WWE] After Wrestlemania 33, Brock Lesnar is expected to be the WWE Universal Champion, and Roman is going to be pushed as WWE’s top babyface after potentially defeating The Undertaker, which only The Beast has done to date. After all that, Lesnar vs. Reigns will be a natural rivalry, and it’s clear that if WWE officials follow through with their plans for Wrestlemania over the next feud months, it’ll be a huge feud in 2017. On paper, Lesnar vs. Reigns has the potential to last for months and likely into WWE Summerslam. There is a question of what Brock’s schedule will be like after Wrestlemania. However, his recent schedule for WWE television shows that he may be willing to work more dates as the WWE Universal Champion than he was a few years ago during his WWE Title reign, especially since his suspension will last for most of the year. The rumors are implying that WWE officials will be giving huge pushes to Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns after Wrestlemania 33, which means their rematch is imminent. WWE could delay that match until WWE Summerslam, but Reigns will be winning the WWE Universal Championship if that’s the case. For now, the WWE Universe needs to wait and see what happens in Orlando, but Lesnar vs. Reigns is coming very soon. [Featured Image by WWE]