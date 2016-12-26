WWE 'Raw' News And Rumors: Expect Braun Strowman To Run Riot In Chicago 'Raw'

WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. As One India points out, WWE has chosen an electric venue for the final Monday Night Raw of the year. We can be sure that there will be a huge, noisy crowd in Chicago as WWE attempts to shake us out of our post-Christmas slumber. It’s also a safe bet that Monday Night Raw will give us a few clues as to what to expect during next month’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Wrestling fans will know that last week’s WWE Raw saw Braun Strowman wreaking havoc inside and outside the ring. Strowman was furious when Sami Zayn managed to survive at the recent WWE Roadblock event. Strowman was determined to put right that wrong and was outraged to find that Raw General Manager Mick Foley gave Zayn the night off. Unable to unleash his fury on Zayn, the Abominable Strowman turned his anger on just about everyone else. Strowman managed to unleash his anger on Sin Cara, Titus O’Neil, several crewmembers and, at the end of the night, he interfered in the main event by attacking Roman reigns and Seth Rollins. In what is sure to be a fiery evening, expect Strowman to run riot in tonight’s WWE Raw Chicago. Strowman’s performance in tonight’s Raw is sure to give us some clues as to Braun’s WWE Royal Rumble role. [Image by John Palmer/MediaPunch/IPX/AP] According to Sky Sports, Roman Reign will hope to recover from his pummeling by Strowman in time to make his own Royal Rumble appearance. Reigns is looking to a Universal Title shot against reigning champion Kevin Owens. What Else Can We Expect From WWE Raw Chicago? In the women’s division, it looks increasingly likely that former NXT Women’s Champion Bayley will get a title match. Bayley scored a non-title win over Charlotte Flair last week. There was some controversy during that matchup as Charlotte managed to get up her shoulder from the mat during the last count. So, what will be the Raw GM’s final decision? Regardless of that decision, it seems that a WWE Raw title match is on the cards for Bayley. Fox Sports reports that WWE Monday Night Raw is showing a somewhat surprising lack of momentum as they head into 2017. As we head into the final WWE Raw of 2016, WWE has not pre-advertised matches. By comparison, SmackDown has no fewer than three title bouts on the card for their final event of 2016. Not only will SmackDown wrestling fans see three title bouts tomorrow night, they will also see the return of John Cena after his injury layoff. The 15-Time World Champion will surely lay down a huge marker as the “Road to WrestleMania” gets underway. It will be intriguing to see Cena on the same card as AJ Styles. Recent rumors have claimed that a match between Styles, Cena and the Undertaker could be the highlight of the 2017 Royal Rumble event. [Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images] Whilst details of tonight’s WWE Raw event are sketchy, we do know that Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will continue to battle for the WWE Universal Championship. That rivalry is sure to continue into 2017. Reigns and Owens are set for a Royal Rumble rematch, so you can expect the December 26 version of Monday Night Raw to hype that event. It is perhaps odd that WWE Raw Chicago information is so hard to come by, especially when SmackDown has such a high-quality card tomorrow night. The lack of announcements from the Monday Night Raw team may mean that the really interesting action takes place outside the ring. Be prepared for Braun Strowman to cause chaos during the last Monday Night Raw of the year. It’s safe to say that fight fans should also be prepared for the unexpected. [Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]

