WWE ‘Royal Rumble’ 2017: Matches, Predictions, Surprises, And How To Watch It Live For Free

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 is almost here, and it is time to see some action after months of speculations and rumors. The matches and their winners will set the stage for Wrestlemania 33, so expect a lot of surprises. This Royal Rumble is one of the most star-studded events of all time with WWE developing some interesting storylines going ahead to Wrestlemania 33. WWE ‘Royal Rumble’ 2017 Matches & Predictions There will be a total of three matches for the kick-off pre-show. These matches are solely for the purpose of filling time, and one should not expect any surprises from these matches. The two-hour special show will see Shawn Michael as a special guest panelist alongside Booker T and Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler. WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Predictions https://t.co/m5qHgl5pLG pic.twitter.com/KTRPUx8wnU — Flickering Myth (@flickeringmyth) January 28, 2017 The main event at WWE Royal Rumble 2017 is packed with action and superstars. There are a total of four matches before the 30-man Rumble. The result of each match will have a large impact on the events of Wrestlemania 33. 1. AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena – World Championship If the recent Royal Rumble 2017 rumors are to be believed, John Cena will win the World Championship. Cena’s victory will ensure that he equals the record of most World title. On the other hand, Styles has been the WWE champion for 137 days, and that is a long reign for a first-time champion. Styles’ losing the title is inevitable; the question is whether it will happen at the upcoming event or Wrestlemania 33. 2. Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns – Universal Championship The match will see another major title change hands. Kevin Owens has been the Universal Champion for more than 150 days. He won the title in a Fatal-4-Way Elimination match. Roman Reign will most likely win the Universal Championship match [Image by WWE] But his reign as a Universal Champion has been overshadowed by his friendship storyline with Chris Jericho. It is widely speculated that Roman Reigns will enter Wrestlemania 33 as Universal Champion. WWE is also planning a massive change in storylines, which will result in a Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho match at the Wrestlemania 33. 3. Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley – Women’s Championship (Raw) This is the only women’s match at the main event, so expect some fireworks. The odds suggest the Charlotte will retain the championship. She has a record of 15-0 when defending her title on the pay-per-view. The way things have gone for Bayley lately, the chances of her winning are slim. Her storyline of trying to topple a superstar will most likely continue. 4. Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville – Cruiserweight Championship Neville will most likely win the championship if the odds are right. The chances of him losing are none, so he wins, or there is some sort of impasse which leads to a great storyline. [Image by WWE] Fans have loved Neville since he turned heel, and if he wins the match fans are bound to be overjoyed. However, there have been three Cruiserweight Champions in last few months, and a fourth one does not look good for the title. Will WWE let Swann retain the Cruiserweight Championship? 5. 30 Entrant Rumble Every year WWE surprises the fans with the undeclared entrants, but the past couple of years has been mostly predictable. But, come Royal Rumble 2017, and WWE will throw some amazing surprises both with its entrants and winners. WWE has confirmed 22 entrants and eight slots are still open. There have been wide speculations on the surprise entrants with some wild rumors even suggesting that President Donald Trump could be a surprise entrant. Among the confirmed Royal Rumble 2017 entrants are superstars such as Undertaker, Goldberg, and Brock Lesnar who have the most favorable odds of winning the event. WWE ‘Royal Rumble’ 2017 Surprises Latest news and reports suggest that the upcoming event could see most surprises ever at the Rumble. This has been obvious with the number of superstars already confirmed for the event. WWE #RoyalRumble has a history of surprise participants. Will Kurt Angle be the latest in 2017? https://t.co/PXcn2JHBfl pic.twitter.com/EtcHpMRtwu — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 27, 2017 Expect some unexpected WWE Royal Rumble 2017 entrants. WWE rumors suggest that Kurt Angle will most likely be one of the surprise entrants. It would be interesting to see who gets the lucky number 27 (four winners) and who would be the last entrant. How To Watch WWE ‘Royal Rumble’ 2017 Live? Fans across the world can watch it pay-per-view with the cable provider at $ $44.99 and $54.99 in HD. The event starts at 5 PM Local time. Fans can also tune into to WWE Network to watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Live at $9.99 per month. The WWE network can be accessed through several devices such as PS4, Apple TV, Android mobiles, and via their website at WWE.com. If you are not registered with the WWE network yet, you can watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2017 live for free by registering with the network. WWE is offering viewers their first month free with new registrations. WWE fans, who do you think will win the Royal Rumble 2017? Share your views in the comments section below. [Featured Image by WWE]