WWE Rumors: 8 Possible Surprise Entrants At 'Royal Rumble' 2017

WWE rumors are in full swing trying to predict the Royal Rumble 2017 entrants. A favorable outcome of this event is essential for WWE, and the company will leave no stone unturned to make it a grand success. The proven way to do that is with surprise entrants at the Royal Rumble. WWE has done it in the past, and it will surely repeat it in the upcoming event. In Royal Rumble 1999, Vince McMahon had entered the ring as a surprise entrant. Who will WWE bring as a surprise entrant at the Rumble 2017? Here is a list of 8 possible surprise entrants for Royal Rumble 2017. 8. Shinsuke Nakamura WWE has a vast talent pool between NXT, RAW, and SmackDown. Several WWE rumors suggest that Royal Rumble 2017 will see a few NXT stars as surprise entrants. Shinsuke Nakamura is the current champion of NXT and has a considerable fan following. Nakamura is King of Strong Style and his entry into the event may be a great way of showcasing NXT’s talent. Considering his style and amazing entrance it is a wonder that he has not debuted on the main event yet. 7. Shelton Benjamin Benjamin was one of the rising stars of the early 2000s, but due to some failed gimmicks, he was released by WWE in 2010. A few months back Benjamin was featured in a promo announcing his return. [Image by WWE] Post which several WWE news reports have suggested that he will return to the ring as a surprise entrant in Royal Rumble 2017. He is a strong athlete, and it would be interesting to see him face some of the current WWE talents. 6. Nia Jax WWE rumors had earlier suggested that there could be a Women’s Royal Rumble match. Fans were excited with the news and were looking forward to the match. However, it turns out that there has been no official announcement yet and with just two weeks left, chances of women’s match seem to be fading. Nia Jax could be seen as a surprise women entrant at Royal Rumble 2017. Nia Jax has a huge built, and she easily dwarfs all her women opponents. It would be interesting to see if she can prove her mettle in a men’s match. Chyna, Kharma and Beth Phoenix all have appeared in a men’s only event. 5. Gillberg The storyline between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar has developed nicely over past few months, and both have been confirmed at Royal Rumble 2017. As reported by Inquisitr, for Brock Lesnar the focus would be avenging his loss against Goldberg rather than winning the event. WWE could send Gillberg in the ring leaving both Goldberg and Lesnar, completely speechless. Back when WWE and WCW were rivals, WWE’s answer to Goldberg was Gillberg. Gillberg has never won a single match, and his entry in the ring could provide a good amount of comedy. 4. Triple H There have been several WWE rumors doing rounds about the possible appearance of Triple H as a participant in Royal Rumble 2017. Many superstars have already been confirmed for the event, and the addition of Triple H can make the event a sure success. There has been an ongoing feud between Triple H and Roman Reigns. The latter is already a confirmed Royal Rumble 2017 entrant. Triple H’s entry will make it difficult for Reigns to win but for viewers, it would be an amazing experience. 3. Wade Barrett WWE released Barrett last year after deciding against extending his contract. Out of the blue, he made a surprise appearance on Talksport Gorilla Position podcast in London last December. It is worth noting that Finn Baylor and Bayley were present on the show. Post his appearance on the show, rumors suggest that he may return to WWE. He has in the past clarified that one day he would like to return to the ring. His release from WWE was also mutual, and hence it is possible that he would be a surprise entrant at Royal Rumble 2017. 2. Samoa Joe Samoa Joe has recently lost his NXT Championship, and if history is any indication, he may be on his way to the main roster. Joe has spent a considerable amount of time at NXT and his presence at the Rumble could give him a good exposure. Viewers will get a chance to see him wrestle some of the top superstars. Joe has an experience in Muay Thai which makes him a dangerous competitor. He is a two-time NXT champion and would most likely try to dominate the proceeding at the Rumble. 1. Shaquille O’Neal A match between Big Show and Shaquille has been teased by WWE for quite some time. Latest WWE rumors suggest that Shaquille O’Neal could be a surprise Royal Rumble 2017 entrant, as reported by Whatculture.The former Basket Ball legend can surely generate some buzz. [Image by WWE] The visual of two seven foot giants in the ring can give some breathtaking moments to the spectators. This can also provide Big Show with an interesting storyline before he decides to quit. WWE fans, do you feel we have missed out on someone? Whom do you wish to see as a surprise entrant at Royal Rumble 2017? Share your views in the comments section below. [Featured Image by WWE]

