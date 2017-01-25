WWE Rumors: Braun Strowman To Beat Roman Reigns' 'Royal Rumble' Elimination Record To Set Up Match At 'Wrestlemania 33'

In just a few days, fans will be witnessing the 2017 Royal Rumble. A lot of WWE fans have already made their own guesses which stars will win the Rumble. One star who will most likely make the biggest impact at the Royal Rumble is Braun Strowman. And according to some rumblings, this is going to be the start of Strowman’s monster push towards superstardom. According to Forbes, Bruan Strowman has become the clear favourite to win the Royal Rumble. And not only that, Braun Strowman will reportedly break a hallowed Royal Rumble record which is the most entrants eliminated. The current record holder is Roman Reigns at twelve eliminations. The WWE are looking to have him smash that record to jumpstart his superstardom to 2017. I’m pretty sure that Strowman might break the record for most eliminations in the Rumble. #raw #royalrumble #smackdown #nxt #braunstrowman A photo posted by Gabe (@the_wrestling_kid_) on Jan 24, 2017 at 4:39pm PST Dominant Royal Rumble winners normally make good for themselves when it comes to having successful WWE careers. This started with the late great Yokozuna all the way to Kane. The latest example is Roman Reigns, who broke the record on the 2013 Royal Rumble. That was one of the biggest turning points of his career from high potential superstar to regular main eventer. One outcome is to have Strowman break the record and go on to win the Royal Rumble. Rumors are saying that this will be followed by Roman Reigns winning his WWE Universal match at the Royal Rumble. Naturally, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns will figure into a feud that will lead to a match between the two dominant wrestlers at Wrestlemania 33. #romanreigns A photo posted by D↭↭Ean (@abhigosh_mj) on Jan 25, 2017 at 12:00am PST However, it might be worth noting that despite breaking the record for most eliminations, Roman Reigns did not win the 2013 Royal Rumble. It did, however, send him to the good graces of fans and set him up as the future of the WWE. The WWE should could go this route with Strowman and have him dominate the Royal Rumble in a losing effort. It is also a good thing to keep in mind that most Royal Rumble participants who dominate usually do not win the entire thing. According to the same site, the list of possible superstars to feed Braun Strowman at the Royal Rumble are the Big Show, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, The New Day, and Cesaro. He could probably be eliminated deep into the Royal Rumble or he could be the last participant to be eliminated. Most likely, taking out Braun Strowman at the Royal Rumble will be a Herculean feat by a huge number of superstars or by Bill Goldberg or the Undertaker. The WWE is super high on Braun Strowman and should give him an interesting assignment at Wrestlemania 33. Previous rumors have placed Strowman in a match against the Undertaker. Which will presumably start with some kind of altercation at the Royal Rumble. However, according to Sky Sports, the last Monday Night Raw has shown the Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, and Goldberg in an intense staredown which will foreshadow a brewing match at either Fastlane or Wrestlemania 33. *GONG* The #Undertaker is HERE!!! #RAW #RoyalRumble #BrockLesnar #Goldberg A photo posted by Undertaker (@theaundertaker) on Jan 24, 2017 at 9:00am PST This leaves Braun Strowman with very limited options heading into Wrestlemania 33. It won’t make much sense have him go against Kevin Owens as they are both effective heels. His only reasonable feud is one with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. And the only way for the WWE to effectively do this is to have Braun Strowman dominate the Royal Rumble and win the whole thing. Braun Strowman has never lost via pinfall and it would be crazy to see him lose the Royal Rumble easily. It is also worth noting that this year’s Royal Rumble has plenty of possible winners. Chris Jericho was among the early favorites before the Undertaker, Goldberg, and Brock Lesnar announced their entry. There are too many dominant figures in the Royal Rumble which make it really hard to predict a clear winner. Add the fact that Samoa Joe and Finn Balor have been rumored to be surprised entrants, that the WWE might have one of the most unpredictable Royal Rumble matches in recent memory. [Featured Image by WWE]