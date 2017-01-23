WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar Vs. Braun Strowman At 'Wrestlemania 33,' Goldberg Vs. Lesnar Moved To 'Fastlane'

Fans have already concluded that Brock Lesnar Vs. Bill Goldberg is already a done deal for Wrestlemania 33. It seems like these two titans of pro wrestling will settle their differences in the ring at the said event. But some sources are saying that the WWE will do a full u-turn and give Brock Lesnar another match at Wrestlemania 33. DEVASTATION CONTINUES ???????? . . . . #goldberg #billgoldberg #whoisnext #yourenext #wrestlemania #wrestling #legend #jackhammer #spear #wwe #wweraw #wcw A photo posted by BILL GOLDBERG (@x.berg) on Jan 22, 2017 at 11:21am PST According to Wrestlezone, the weekly wrestling show, Chair Shot Reality, had some pretty interesting suggestion concerning Brock Lesnar. Host Justin Labar hinted that the WWE should wrap up the whole Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg saga fast and prepare Lesnar for a new angle with the new big guy on the block, Braun Strowman for Wrestlemania 33. This is what the host of the show had to say. “I don’t care what the reports say. I don’t care if they say we won’t see Lesnar until after Mania, that can always change. WWE always changes plans whenever they need to. Make Goldberg and Lesnar go against each other at Fastlane, help sell that March 5th PPV, and put Brock against Strowman at WrestleMania, please!” Follow, like, and comment if I should start posting more! A photo posted by Braun Strowman (@braunstrowman) on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:07pm PST While most fans would think that Braun Strowman is still too green for Brock Lesnar, there are some compelling reasons why Lesnar vs Strowman at Wrestlemania 33 makes sense. First of all, Strowman is in the WWE for the long haul, unlike Bill Goldberg, who most likely will stay until up to Wrestlemania 33 before completely retiring. Secondly, the whole Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg thing is sort of losing momentum because the two only appear sporadically to promote it. Lastly, this whole thing will do Brock Lesnar wonders as he could get back to the thick of things when it comes to Lesnar’s WWE career. But the biggest question on everybody’s mind is, who will win the Wrestlemania 33 match between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman? Well, Labar gives another interesting solution to that question in the same segment. “I think if you continue to book Braun the way you book, then you have to give it to Braun Strowman. Look, Brock Lesnar has lost to John Cena a couple times, to Triple H, Undertaker, to Goldberg, it doesn’t matter. You’re still going to respect Brock as a true bad ass, so it’s a perfect situation, as long as Braun Strowman continues to not to be pinned, or something like that. It may be the perfect situation for Braun.” The host also cautions the WWE into getting Brock in another fast match. It makes sense to do this match in a competitive and longer manner just to get the fans behind it. “It may not be a minute and twenty-six seconds like Goldberg, but I think Braun can go in there and get a big win on the big stage. If Braun isn’t going to be in a title match, and he’s not fighting against the Undertaker, there is not a bigger match you can book him against than Brock Lesnar.” #theman #thebeastincarnate #brocklesnar #roughnight #royalrumble #stillmyfavorite #thelegend #baddestmotherfuckerinthegame #sadnight #bigloss #wwe #brocklesnarwwe A photo posted by Marisa (@marisadenise) on Jan 24, 2016 at 9:23pm PST In some way, having Brock Lesnar lose this one makes a lot of sense. Lesnar does not need the push unlike Strowman and the fans will still see Brock as a dominant pro wrestler. If Brock Lesnar cannot commit to a full WWE schedule, then it really makes no sense putting Brock back in the entire championship picture again. Strowman on the other hand, can continue his aura of invincibility angle. A win over someone of Brock Lesnar’s fame will result in his career blowing up t the stratosphere. The WWE Universal championship picture will get pretty interesting with these new developments. Another theory is Lesnar and Strowman can continue their feud as the WWE warms up the Universal championship for the latter. Lastly, Braun Strowman is left without any viable dance partner at Wrestlemania 33 if all the rumoured fights take place. Roman Reigns will probably be battling Kevin Owens while Seth Rollins will most likely be tangling with Triple H. If Strowman’s rumoured scrap with the Undertaker per Chatt Sports Net does not pan out, then pitting him against Brock Lesnar may just be the second best option. [Featured Image by: Don Feria/ AP Images]