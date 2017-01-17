WWE Rumors: Future Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle To Fight Brock Lesnar Or Roman Reigns At 'Wrestlemania 33'

Kurt Angle will officially be heading the latest class of WWE Hall of Famers, and it is no wonder that fans are already speculating what the WWE has in store for Kurt. The WWE has been known to give new inductees a bit of camera time with the likes of Bret Hart and Sting. Kurt Angle has been teasing a return to the WWE world for quite a long time now. And his road to the Hall of Fame is rumored to be the start of something cooking at Wrestlemania 33. According to Wrestling Inc., Kurt Angle has been officially announced to lead the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame. Given his credentials, Kurt Angle getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame is not exactly a surprise. But what is relevant is that this event finally marks the first actual interaction between the WWE and Kurt Angle ever since the latter left the company on not so good terms. #WWWF #WWF #WWE #WRESTLING #WRESTLEPAGE #KURTANGLE #HOF Source: WWE(Twitter) It’s true, it’s true! Kurt Angle will be taking his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017 just two days before WrestleMania 33, as first reported by ESPN.com. A photo posted by Wrestling Wizard (@wrestle_page) on Jan 16, 2017 at 2:13pm PST Before it was all Kurt Angle saying that he has been in talks with the WWE. These are claims that are either downplayed by the company or just plain old completely ignored. Now, fans have tangible claims that Kurt Angle and the WWE has something brewing up their sleeves. The WWE Hall of Fame is just the perfect avenue to begin Kurt Angle’s impending return. According to Forbes, the most likely scenario that the WWE takes when it comes to Kurt Angle is a legends match with his rival Brock Lesnar. The two had quite a rivalry back in the day, and it would be a treat to renew it just in time for Wrestlemania 33. According to the same source, Angle was asked in a Q&A about the possibility of facing Brock Lesnar again at Wrestlemania 33. Kurt Angle’s response was a bit positive and will surely make long time WWE fans salivate at the prospect. “Again? Lesnar at Mania. Except, I’d like to be healthy this time.” Lesnar has been on a tear ever since his WWE return, but being a part-time wrestler has hurt his stock quite a bit. With recent reports that Lesnar will finally be signing a contract that will effectively make him a full-time wrestler again, a feud with Kurt Angle should definitely be in the works. The first hall of famer of 2017 class kurt Angle ???????? #wwe #halloffamer #2017class #kurtangle #anglelock A photo posted by wwe photos ???????? (@wwe.wrestlers.photo) on Jan 17, 2017 at 1:50am PST The biggest hurdle when it comes to Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar feud is the latter’s whole Bill Goldberg situation. Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar is still ongoing and is heavily rumored to end at Wrestlemania 33. Most wrestling fans would probably prefer a Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar match at the “grandest stage of them all.” But then again, fans won’t always get what they want. Look #Raw : #WWE #ECW #WrestleMania #theauthority #wweraw #wwesmackdown #THEUNDERTAKER #undertaker #kane #JohnCena #HulkHogan #tripleh #TheRock #STING #StoneCold #ShawnMichaels #RomanEmpire #RomanReigns #DeanAmbrose #SethRollins #Rko #RandyOrton #DolphZiggler #nxt #sheamus #wwenetwork #CMPUNK #BrockLesnar #suplexcity A photo posted by Wrestling Of RomanReigns ???????? (@wwereigns_fan) on Jan 17, 2017 at 1:45am PST If this is the case, Kurt could go back and do what he does best and play the heel. This time, he will be pitted against one of the WWE’s freshest faces in the form of Roman Reigns. Angle has already been quoted as saying that he would love the opportunity to face Roman Reigns. The WWE will greatly benefit with this as it can put Kurt Angle back in the main event while putting one of their recent moneymakers, Roman Reigns, over the top. Roman Reigns will also get to work with one of the best in-ring performers in WWE history. Kurt Angle is also one of the very best when it comes to riling up and entertaining the crowd. Roman Reigns will learn a thing or two from battling with one of the best to ever do it. Kurt Angle will be heading the 2017 Hall of Fame class on March. 31. [Featured Image by WWE]

