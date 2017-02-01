WWE Rumors: Goldberg And Lesnar, John Cena WrestleMania Match, Undertaker Injury

After the WWE Royal Rumble 2017, the latest WWE rumors bring into focus plans for WrestleMania 33 for some top stars. Following Monday’s Raw, there’s currently one match on the table for the biggest show of the year, and there’s an interesting backstage rumor about the bout. A top star could be retiring after WrestleMania after partnering up for a tag match while WWE Champion John Cena’s WrestleMania plans are up in the air with a number of potential matches open. And could a potential injury to The Undertaker rule him out of WrestleMania this year? Just after Goldberg eliminated Lesnar, the fans knew what was really important pic.twitter.com/UJYFJthTDg — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) January 30, 2017 Since even before Survivor Series in November, it seemed as though Goldberg and Brock Lesnar were on a collision course for WrestleMania 33. The pair faced each other in their final match in their first WWE stints at WrestleMania XX in a match that fans soundly rejected. So, seemingly to make amends for that car wreck of a match, and especially with Brock Lesnar apparently staying with the company for the foreseeable future, seeds for the near-guaranteed WrestleMania match were planted when the pair squared off at Survivor Series and Goldberg won against the previously dominant Lesnar in under 90 seconds. Awesome pic I took last night of Brock lesnar when he challenged Goldberg to a match at #Wrestlemania #rawlaredo @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/yxqluPQyA7 — Its Jay Bitch (@JAYSWAG06) February 1, 2017 A confrontation between Goldberg and Lesnar was a major selling point of this year’s Rumble match and lightning struck twice, with Goldberg quickly hitting Lesnar with a spear and eliminating him. On Monday’s Raw, Lesnar and his manager Paul Heyman issued a challenge to Goldberg for a WrestleMania match between the two big men. As WWE fans will know, a wrestler rarely issues a challenge that is not granted. WWE rumors suggest the feud and WrestleMania match between the two is a pet project of Vince McMahon’s that he is paying particular attention to as WWE gets closer to Orlando. As for WWE Champion John Cena, he is the focus of multiple WWE rumors that point to very different potential WrestleMania 33 matches for him. He was long-rumored to be facing off against The Undertaker in an encounter between two of the company’s top active stars. Then it was suggested that he would take on real-life long-time friend Samoa Joe, who this week made his debut on the WWE main roster after tearing through NXT. There Is A Rumor Going Around That We Could Be Getting Cena & Nikki vs Miz & Maryse At #WrestleMania. As Of Today Nothing Has Been Confimred pic.twitter.com/tlAa0DAbMl — Pro Wrestling Ultd (@pwunlimited) January 31, 2017 Now, it seems there’s a very different match penciled in for Cena at the Show of Shows. According to Cageside Seats, the 16-time world champion could be teaming with his real-life partner Nikki Bella against The Miz and his wife Maryse. It appears likely that this would be Nikki Bella’s final match in WWE before retiring due to long-standing neck problems. Of course, that means John Cena would have to drop the WWE Championship before we reach WrestleMania, and WWE rumors claim that Bray Wyatt will be the man to take the title from him at Elimination Chamber a week from Sunday and then defend it against his Wyatt Family brethren and 2017 Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton. ROMAN REIGNS ELIMINATES TAKER #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/2OQ6CfPn1D — Bleacher Report WWE (@BR_WWE) January 30, 2017 Meanwhile, WWE rumors suggest that The Undertaker, one of the wrestlers most synonymous with WrestleMania, may not make it to the big show this year. In the Royal Rumble match, The Undertaker appeared in a great deal of discomfort. He apparently had hip surgery last fall and was recently spotted moving around on crutches backstage. That hip is supposedly causing him more trouble and according to the latest WWE rumors, he was in a lot of pain after his Royal Rumble appearance. Lastly in the WWE rumors digest, Sami Zayn is getting involved in the Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens storyline. Zayn beat Jericho in a non-title match on Raw to presumably set up a WWE United States Championship shot for him against Jericho, which will likely take place at WWE Fast Lane. Afterwards, it’s expected Jericho and Owens will resolve their “best friends” storyline with a match at WrestleMania 33. [Featured Image by WWE]