WWE Rumors: John Cena Assures Fans That He's Not Ditching The WWE, Will He Take Home World Championship?

Now that John Cena has returned to the ring — and in a big way — the latest WWE rumors are swirling about whether John Cena will follow the path of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and ditch the wrestling ring for the three-ring circus of Hollywood. In fact, these WWE rumors about John Cena’s next move have been so loud, and so prevalent, that John Cena had to take to the press rounds to assure his fans that he wasn’t going anywhere! “It sounds like we have a few @AJStylesOrg fans here tonight… and you can ADD ME TO THAT LIST!” – @JohnCena #SDLive #WildCardFinals pic.twitter.com/dMACpLUVKz — WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2016 According to Fox Sports, the latest WWE rumors about John Cena leaving wrestling behind are, in fact, not true. During last night’s episode of SmackDown Live — the last of 2016 — Cena assured the audience that he wasn’t a fan of this new wave of wrestlers who solely use wrestling as a platform for bigger and better things, and assured the crowd that he wasn’t like that at all. “I’m not done, I’m not leaving, and I’m sick of this New Era BS. It ain’t the New Era, it’s the My Time Is Now Era. ‘Never Give Up’ means when you get knocked down like I did this year, you don’t stay down. You get up, you fire up, and you kick ass.” Welcome back Sir! @JohnCena. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/Y6NLQpgrOy — PWM – WWE COVERAGE (@ProWrestlingMag) December 28, 2016 Fans learned, last night, that John Cena will be fighting AJ Styles for the World Championship in the Royal Rumble. And, according to the latest WWE rumors from Bleacher Report, there’s a good chance he just might take the title home. As it stands right now, Cena is one title away from tying with legendary wrestler “Nature Boy” Ric Flair (woo!) for the most titles ever held by a wrestler. Whether Cena stays on after the title win is irrelevant, after that, and this Royal Rumble match with Styles may just be the swan song someone like Cena needs. “Cena vs. The Phenom has the chance to be one of the biggest and greatest WrestleMania matches of all time, and it would give two legends of the business an opportunity to add to their already-impressive resumes. Regardless of what the plans are for Cena moving forward, he adds a ton of credibility to SmackDown, and his mere presence promises to increase interest in the blue brand.” THE WALL – Official TRAILER (2017) John Cena War Sniper Movie HDhttps://t.co/eiukYDx30F#DesertIslandDiscs pic.twitter.com/Ir8MRavYPC — VEVOZ (@_VEVOZ) December 18, 2016 Finally, according to the latest WWE rumors from ESPN, John Cena is well aware of his legacy in the WWE, and he’s proud of what all he’s accomplished in his tenure with the company. Despite various reports that he wasn’t happy with the way things were going in the company — especially after Goldberg made his momentous, and much hyped, return — and constantly holding out for more money, he’s proud of his wrestling career. Furthermore, the outlet spoke with Cena directly, and he emphasized the importance of focusing on the “best product” for the brand, and how much things have changed since he first started with the company. “I’ve always said we need to put forth the best product we can, and it seems like we’re doing our best to do that,” said Cena. “It seems like the dynamic itself is changing. Many years ago, you could look at the brand essentially as a one-man show with one man leading the way and him being held up by a cast of supportive players. I think Attitude Era was a bit of a segue into this [modern era]. Now you see more of a multitiered show, where it’s a lot of talented superstars being able to showcase their talents.” What do you think of this latest round of WWE rumors? Leave your thoughts about John Cena — and the latest WWE rumors — in the comments below. [Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]

