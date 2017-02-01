WWE Rumors: John Cena Vs. Samoa Joe To Headline 'Wrestlemania 33'

By now the whole WWE universe has already witnessed the WWE debut of Samoa Joe on Raw. A lot of fans are already guessing that this whole angle with Seth Rollins will kick start Samoa Joe’s eventual involvement in the WWE Universal title scene as well as what his Wrestlemania 33 involvement will be. However, there is an intriguing rumor floating around that the WWE might shock the wrestling world and do an angle that ends with John Cena and Samoa Joe battling it out at Wrestlemania 33. According to the website Fansided, the WWE creative team are already brewing a plan for the ultra popular Samoa Joe to face the legendary John Cena at Wrestlemania 33. However, in order for this dream match to become a reality, there is going to be a lot of work to be done between now and Wrestlemania 33. Thanks for 2000 followers ???? #wwe #samoajoe #wwefanpage #wweuniverse #wwenetwork #2000followers A photo posted by WWE Fan For Life (@wwe.freek) on Jan 31, 2017 at 8:44pm PST First is Samoa Joe’s incoming feud with Seth Rollins. According to the same source, Samoa Joe will take on Seth Rollins at Fastlane and would most likely lose. Then the WWE will switch Samoa Joe to the Smackdown brand and begin his feud with John Cena. This will eventually culminate in a huge match with Cena at Wrestlemania 33. Fans might wonder if this is going to be for the WWE Championship. Well if this particular rumor rings true, then that will not be the case at Wrestlemania 33. One of the main obstacle to a John Cena vs. Samoa Joe at Wrestlemania 33 is the reluctance of the WWE to give Samoa Joe an immediate title shot in such a short span of time. However, a report by Isportstimes could solve all of this. According to recent rumors, the WWE does not plan on having Cena as the champion for much longer. Reports are saying that John Cena will drop the belt to Bray Wyatt at the Elimination Chamber to give way to a much juicier Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania 33. This makes a lot of sense as John Cena vs. Randy Orton lacks the proper hype and the WWE needs to fix the whole Orton joining the Wyatt family angle right away before Wrestlemania 33 comes. The Elimination Chamber match is stacked! #WWE #EliminationChamber #SmackDownLive #WWEChampionship #JohnCena #AJStyles #BaronCorbin #DeanAmbrose #BrayWyatt #TheMiz #wwe #fortunestriker #wwefs #wrestling #prowrestling #raw #smackdownlive #nxt #205live #wwelive #wwesupercard #tna #roh #njpw #wcpw #ufc #mma #boxing #sports #sportsentertainment A photo posted by WWEfortuneStriker (@wwefortunestriker) on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:00am PST The WWE is hell-bent into making number thirty-three one of the finest Wrestlemania event. If the stars align, then fans could be treated to a Wrestlemania 33 card that features Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho, Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg, Seth Rollins vs. Triple H, and of course John Cena vs. Samoa Joe. All of those matchups can pair particularly well and would be an epic Wrestlemania event for fans. Samoa Joe vs. John Cena is at Wrestlemania 33 is so far out from left field that it might just work for the WWE. Truthfully, John Cena is a bit out of the current championship scene unless he continues his feud with AJ Styles. But with Randy Orton’s win looming in the horizon, the WWE has little chance but to mobilize a compelling match up for Wrestlemania 33. Randy Orton vs. John Cena has been done before and the WWE needs to get the new blood involved. Why not have John Cena battle it out with Samoa Joe at Wrestlemania 33? The Champ is Here. ???? @johncena #WWE #JohnCena A photo posted by THEN. NOW. FOREVER. (@thewrestlingwars) on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:44am PST The Elimination Chamber will happen in just a few weeks and if John Cena really loses the title to Bray, then this entire Wrestlemania 33 rumor could become a reality. It will all depend on how fans will keep being receptive to Samoa Joe and his feud with Seth Rollins. But if how they reacted to Samoa Joe’s debut last Monday night Raw, then it is a sign that John Cena vs. Samoa Joe at Wrestlemania 33 is going to drive the WWE universe wild. [Featured Image by: WWE]