WWE Rumors: John Cena Will Win the 2017 'Royal Rumble' Match

The 2017 WWE Royal Rumble is expected to be one of the biggest PPVs in WWE history, but it’ll have a predictable ending if WWE sticks with their top choice to win the Royal Rumble match. The PPV is one of the most anticipated shows of the year, but it can lose some momentum if the winner of the Royal Rumble match is predictable. Last year was an exception, but the WWE Universe usually has an idea who will win. Of course, WWE may pull a swerve on the fans. However, there are usually a handful of guys the WWE fans are watching closely during the match. This year, they’ll be watching Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, John Cena, and a few others depending on what happens with WWE’s World title matches between now and the WWE Royal Rumble. Out of those names, there are two guys the fans need to watch closely. The only name from SmackDown on that list is John Cena, and that’s for a specific reason. The rumors about WWE finally pulling the trigger on Cena vs. Undertaker at WrestleMania appear to be coming to fruition. It would have happened last year if Cena didn’t suffer his shoulder injury. Their match could be career vs. title, which means the WWE Royal Rumble will be very important to make Cena vs. Undertaker a reality. [Image by WWE] John Cena has been on hiatus for the past two months as his stock outside of WWE continues to rise. His recent SNL gig has only put more eyes on him in the mainstream, so Cena’s commitments outside of WWE quickly became more important to his career than his time with WWE. Apparently, his relationship with the company has had some recent tension, but he’s returning to WWE TV next week for WrestleMania season. It’s been reported that John Cena will enter the WWE World title picture immediately upon his return to SmackDown, which means his feud with AJ Styles will resume right away. It’s possible we could see Cena vs. Styles at the WWE Royal Rumble PPV, but AJ Styles versus The Undertaker is still a possibility as well. The natural progression of the WWE World title picture seems to be Styles vs. Cena or Undertaker, which is the place to book the title change. After that, we’d finally see John Cena vs. The Undertaker on the grandest stage of them all. The assumption is this year’s WrestleMania in Orlando will be The Deadman’s last, so that is a perfect scenario to end his WWE career. However, all of that needs to begin at the WWE Royal Rumble. [Image by WWE] WWE officials have a lot of work to do over the next few months if those plans are going to happen. Next week’s edition of SmackDown and Cena’s return will provide a lot of clarity about what the powers that be have planned for WrestleMania. Fortunately, a new report has revealed that WWE is looking at two specific names to win the Royal Rumble match next month. Those two names are Braun Strowman and John Cena. Braun Strowman winning the WWE Royal Rumble match and challenging for the WWE Universal title at WrestleMania isn’t out of the question. However, Cena’s mainstream attention is something WWE will want to capitalize on for their biggest show of the year. Strowman winning the Royal Rumble would be a career-making victory, but WWE officials are trying to sell WrestleMania 33 as much as the WWE Royal Rumble. Logically, John Cena needs to win the Royal Rumble match to push forward his WrestleMania match with AJ Styles or The Undertaker. He’ll bring a lot more eyes to the WWE product than Strowman would, which is what WWE needs right now. The WWE Universe won’t have to wait much longer to find out, but the most likely winner of the 2017 Royal Rumble is John Cena. [Featured Image by WWE]

