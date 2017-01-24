WWE Rumors: John Cena's Heel Turn Was Planned Back In 2011?

With just a few days to go before the Royal Rumble, the WWE rumors mill is in overdrive as the news outlets rush to report the every move of the wrestlers set to participate. One of the biggest WWE rumors, of course, involves John Cena and his heel turn. While these WWE rumors are nothing if not shocking, what’s even more shocking is that there’s some speculation that this heel turn was first planned all the way back in 2011! .@JohnCena vs. @BaronCorbinWWE wasn’t just a match… IT WAS A BATTLE! SLOW-MOTION FOOTAGE: https://t.co/RVvx3M8hvD pic.twitter.com/tzLlG4nqy0 — WWE (@WWE) January 16, 2017 That’s the word from Fox Sports, whose latest round of WWE rumors suggests that the WWE trademarked “Fear My Name” back in 2011, when Cena’s heel turn was, supposedly, a long way off. And, in a recent episode of the E! hit reality show, Total Divas, Cena was wearing a shirt with “Fear My Name” written on it. Check out the episode below. All of these things, according to Fox Sports, are too much of a coincidence to simply dismiss. And this was all confirmed by Cena himself, back in 2015, when he went on Chris Jericho’s WWE Network podcast. However, he told Jeri-KO that, originally, he was meant to turn heel to face off against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. While the two legends faced off against each other at WrestleMania 28 — and had a re-match at WrestleMania 29 — the idea for Cena to turn heel was, ultimately, scrapped until recently. Don’t miss @JohnCena’s return to co-hosting the @TODAYshow, TOMORROW during the 9am ET hour on @nbc! https://t.co/y9wFY60FZ6 pic.twitter.com/YjoaZSLdWn — WWE (@WWE) January 16, 2017 Meanwhile, according to the latest WWE rumors from Cultured Vultures, there is some question as to whether John Cena should really become a 16-time title holder in the WWE. While he’s been the unofficial face of the WWE for more than a decade, his popularity had diminished significantly over the years, and he is no longer in his “glory days,” when he was facing off against The Rock. “ohn Cena is quickly reaching the end of his prime. Now when he comes down the ramp, he is greeted with more jeers than cheers and the fans really don’t pay much attention to him. Before now, he has been absent from our screens and even failed to make the face of Smackdown, instead being overlooked in favor of AJ Styles and Dean Ambrose. Hell, even James Ellsworth has had more ring time than Cena. Putting the belt on Cena may be a bad move all round for the WWE.” John Cena at #wwebirmingham ???????? #wwelive #wwe #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/d6G97BvdDC — wwefanlove7♡???? (@wwefanlove7) January 15, 2017 Still, according to Bleacher Report‘s latest round of WWE rumors, John Cena still has a bit of the fight left in him. In fact, WrestleMania 33 — according to the outlet — will be one of Cena’s most defining moments, if not the most defining moment in his career. But before Cena gets to the WrestleMania ring, he’s going to have to face off against AJ Styles for a re-match at the Royal Rumble this weekend. If he succeeds against The Phenomenal One, his defeat of The Undertaker is all but in the bag. “Fans knew that tying the record was coming, and it’s closer than ever. Cena’s supporters are anxious to see it happen. He’s done so much for WWE and has been such an inspiration to fans all over the world. His hard work has put him on top, and fans appreciate him for all he’s done during his career. But beating The Deadman on The Grandest Stage of Them All would be something else altogether.” What do you think of this latest round of WWE rumors? Do you think John Cena deserves to win the title, and do you think his heel turn was planned all along? Leave your thoughts about the latest WWE rumors in the comments below. [Featured Image by WWE]