WWE Rumors: Kevin Owens Will Face The Undertaker At 'WrestleMania 33'

WrestleMania plans for Kevin Owens may seem obvious at the moment, but WWE officials could have a big surprise planned for the WWE Universe. It’s long been speculated that WWE is planning Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens for WrestleMania 33. Tension and animosity have consistently been teased between them for a few months now, so a rivalry between the two “best friends” seemed to be only a matter of time. The expectation heading into the WWE Royal Rumble is that Roman Reigns will defeat Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship. As a result of the loss, something will cause a rift between Owens and Y2J, which will mean the start of the feud through WWE FastLane and into WrestleMania 33. However, it’s also been reported that the Jericho vs. Owens feud may be getting canceled along with some other matches that have been cut due to WWE officials making some major changes to the WrestleMania 33 card. If that is the case, the role of both men for the grandest stage of them all is unknown, but WWE could be planning a huge match for Kevin Owens that few people are expecting for WrestleMania 33. [Image by WWE] Until recently, the WWE Universe believed John Cena vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 was written in stone. However, Vince McMahon canceled the match last week because it didn’t fit with his vision for the show. Apparently, WWE is focusing much more on the future, and they didn’t see the value of how Cena vs. Undertaker could help the WWE product after WrestleMania. Right now, WWE wants to create new stars. Since WWE canceled the match, the WWE Universe has been speculating about what WWE is thinking for The Undertaker at WrestleMania. Thus far, the only news that has been confirmed is that The Deadman will face a WWE Superstar from Raw, not SmackDown. There has been some speculation that Braun Strowman will face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, but WWE could be looking at another top star for the match. If Kevin Owens loses the WWE Universal Championship to Roman Reigns at the WWE Royal Rumble and WWE officials really aren’t planning for the feud with Jericho, then Kevin Owens could be The Undertaker’s opponent for WrestleMania. It was reported a few months back that Owens vs. Undertaker may be a strong possibility for WWE’s biggest stage in Orlando. Aside from a few details, the report’s prediction is accurate. [Image by WWE] Kevin Owens has been the top heel on Raw and in contention for the best heel in the business. He’s been the WWE Universal Champion since August and has carried Raw into 2017 when WWE had every intention of handing the ball to Finn Balor. It has been reported that Owens has a great relationship with WWE officials backstage, so Kevin Owens being given a WrestleMania match with The Undertaker shows a lot of trust in him. WWE officials clearly have some other plans for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania, but Undertaker’s match on the grandest stage of them all is always one of the most important matches on the card. Traditionally, the dynamic of his match has always worked better when he works with a top heel. Owens can carry the feud because he’s brash and aggressive as a heel. He’d be able to match Paul Heyman on the microphone and protect Undertaker in the ring. He also has the experience in the ring to make the WWE Universe believe he could defeat The Deadman. Kevin Owens may not walk into Orlando with WWE Universal title, but a match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania would cement him as a top guy in WWE. [Featured Image by WWE]