WWE Rumors: Last Minute Rumors On Returns And Debuts For 'Royal Rumble' Surprise Entrants

More than 40,000 people are currently filing into the Alamodome right now to watch WWE present the Royal Rumble. As they head into the arena, they are wondering who will end up winning the main event spot at WrestleMania 33 out of the 30 superstars, but some names are still missing. There are eight open slots for the big match and they could end up being filled by any man or any woman. Here are the last-minute rumors for big debuts or shocking returns for those surprise entrants. With only 22 entrants officially announced for the 30-superstar over-the-top-rope for the 30th anniversary of the big pay-per-view (PPV). It’s time to check out the last-minute rumors for who could show up in San Antonio and shock the world as a surprise entrant. Rey Mysterio Rumors of Rey Mysterio making a return to WWE as a surprise entrant really picked up steam over the last couple of days. Lucha Underground is in the middle of a season that has already been taped, but its future is in limbo, and Konnan says that Mysterio’s contract with the promotion has expired. Oh, let’s not forget that Mysterio has been seriously teasing a WWE return and promoting the PPV a lot over the weekend. #VivaLaRaza #GreatMemories

Less than 48hrs for the #RoyalRumble https://t.co/LQN7gq0ed1 — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) January 28, 2017 Sting Last night during NXT Takeover: San Antonio, the rumors of Sting making a shocking return and appearing in the Royal Rumble began and all because of a graphic. Sports Keeda reports that the graphic does indeed show Sting’s name along with a number of others, but obviously, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion’s is the biggest. [Image by WWE] Other names such as T.J. Perkins, Zack Sabre Jr., Konnor, Kalisto, and James Ellsworth are listed, but Sting’s is the biggest, by far. Yes, he is retired and yes, he suffered a serious career-ending injury last year, but anything is possible. Samoa Joe Currently, the former NXT Champion has no program going on in the promotion at all. He has nothing happening and is not involved in any kind of feud. Cageside Seats is reporting that Samoa Joe is likely going to be called up to WWE’s main roster and be make his debut as a surprise entrant tonight. Seeing him ringside at Takeover last night lends a bit more credibility to this one. Shaquille O’Neal WWE is preparing for Big Show to take on NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando in a few months, but the feud needs to be built up. It began last year in the battle royal at WrestleMania 32, but WWE Leaks is reporting that Shaq could show up tonight and the odds are 4/1 that he will be an entrant. Tye Dillinger Fans of NXT have really latched onto Tye Dillinger and feel as if he is more than ready to be called up tot he main roster. His “Perfect Ten” gimmick is huge in NXT, and if WWE doesn’t have him enter the Royal Rumble at number 10…well, they are missing out on a phenomenal opportunity and a huge ovation, according to Rollling Stone. Finn Balor For months and months now, Finn Balor has said that he likely wouldn’t return from shoulder surgery and rehabilitation until closer to WrestleMania 33. At least, that has been the hope of him, WWE, and wrestling fans around the world. Of course, that could just be a ruse for his return to remain a surprise. [Image by WWE] This past week, PW Insider, by way of WrestleZone, reported that Balor was undergoing a series of medical tests this week to determine his status. If things went well, he may have been cleared to return to the ring and that could very well mean a sighting of the former WWE Universal Champion very soon. After SmackDown Live ended on Tuesday, WWE had only 22 entrants in Sunday’s Royal Rumble and they have not added any more since then. That leaves eight slots open for other WWE main roster stars, NXT superstars, and/or surprise return entrants. Here is the full list of everyone officially announced as of this writing. Monday Night Raw Goldberg Brock Lesnar Braun Strowman Big Show Rusev Cesaro Sheamus Sami Zayn Big Cass Big E Xavier Woods Kofi Kingston Chris Jericho SmackDown Live The Undertaker Dolph Ziggler Dean Ambrose Randy Orton Bray Wyatt Luke Harper Mojo Rawley The Miz Baron Corbin One of the big rumored names that can supposedly be ruled out is Kenny Omega who has decided to remain with New Japan Pro Wrestling for another year, as reported by WrestleZone. As recently reported by Inquisitr, Kurt Angle said this week that him appearing in the Royal Rumble is simply “not gonna happen.” Of course, one can never say never in the world of wrestling and anything could end up being a swerve. Tonight’s Royal Rumble is looking to be one of the biggest events in the history of WWE, and the ultimate prize is on the line with a main event spot at WrestleMania 33 waiting for the winner. Those eight open slots could be other main roster superstars, NXT talent, or surprise entrants making a big return or shocking debut. It could be Samoa Joe or Tye Dillinger or Sting or Kurt Angle or anyone, but only time will tell. [Featured Image by WWE]