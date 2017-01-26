WWE Rumors: NXT Star Rumored To Debut At 'Royal Rumble', Face John Cena At 'WrestleMania'

When The Royal Rumble takes place this weekend from San Antonio, there will be a lot of attention paid to surprise entrants, some from within the WWE and some from outside the company. The NXT brand has proven that they deserve some consideration for entries into the Royal Rumble and the biggest rumored name from NXT this year is Samoa Joe. Even more exciting is that Wrestling Inc reported that this could lead to a Samoa Joe vs. John Cena match at WrestleMania. Over the last couple of years, John Cena has proven that he will put over new talent coming into the WWE, something that is important for building the future of the company. He has put over both Kevin Owens and AJ Styles cleanly in the last two years and both men are entering the Royal Rumble as champions of their respective brands. Samoa Joe is similar to those two men, a former star from outside of the WWE who is now getting a chance to prove himself in the WWE. AJ Styles and Samoa Joe were the biggest homegrown talents in TNA Impact Wrestling and the men who carried the company when it was at its height of popularity. Kevin Owens was huge on the indie scene and was a major star in Ring of Honor, the same company that groomed men like Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk for greatness. [Image by WWE] None of these men are young, but they are very talented and have a lot more years in the tank than John Cena, who is continuing to put Hollywood over the WWE in many instances. With Cena a part-time star now, it is important that he puts over the stars that can carry the company when he is gone, men like AJ Styles and possibly Samoa Joe. In an interview with ESPN, John talked about why he is so important to the WWE and why it is important when he puts people over in matches. “I run a successful individual brand. A lot of people chant for me and a lot of people chant against me, but you can’t argue with the analytics and the relevance that I have.” That is why Kevin Owens making his WWE debut by laying out John Cena was so important. That is why when Owens beat Cena cleanly, he was a made star. That is why AJ Styles beating John Cena over and over made him the man that could carry SmackDown Live on his shoulders and make it the most entertaining wrestling show the WWE produces. That is what could make Samoa Joe a main event superstar right out of the gate. The rumors indicate that neither AJ Styles nor Kevin Owens will go into WrestleMania as the champion. There are rumors that Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt could be the names battling for the WWE Championship at that show, with Orton winning the Royal Rumble. [Image by WWE] While the chances are slim, imagine former NXT Champion Samoa Joe coming into the Royal Rumble, where he makes his main roster debut, and then actually winning the match. Then, imagine John Cena winning the world title and Samoa Joe being in the world title match at the biggest WWE show of the year. Honestly, that likely won’t happen but the Royal Rumble could help Samoa Joe make a statement. Samoa Joe could then show up on SmackDown Live as their newest star and possibly take part in the Elimination Chamber match scheduled as a SmackDown Live event before WrestleMania. RELATED WWE REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR WWE Rumors: New WWE Champion Rumored As Surprise ‘Royal Rumble’ Entrant WWE News: Recent John Cena Promos Point Towards Eventual Heel Turn WWE News: Jim Ross Apologizes For Jimmy Snuka Comments After WWE Tribute Video WWE News: Bill Goldberg Wants Donald Trump In The Royal Rumble WWE News: Triple H Shows Up At Linda McMahon Confirmation Hearing Samoa Joe then costs John Cena the world title in that match and the two end up having a match at WrestleMania. Even with no title on the line, that would be a career defining match for Samoa Joe. There is no one better at putting over Samoa Joe in the WWE than John Cena. [Featured Image by WWE]