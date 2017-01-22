WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns and Goldberg To Possibly Team Up At 'Fastlane'

The next WWE pay-per-view event after The Royal Rumble is Fastlane in March. This is a Monday Night Raw brand event and the biggest selling point for the PPV came when the WWE announced that Goldberg would be appearing on that card. Some were wondering if the Goldberg appearance would lead into the Brock Lesnar match at WrestleMania but Cageside Seats reported earlier in the month that Goldberg may be teaming up with Roman Reigns instead. That idea is now picking up steam. With Forbes reporting this week that Vince McMahon is losing confidence in Braun Strowman working a main event level match at WrestleMania this year, that could open up Roman Reigns match at the big event. The biggest rumor considering Roman Reigns for WrestleMania surrounded him fighting Strowman as a major hero trying to beat an unstoppable monster. If that no longer happens, there are a number of ideas for Roman Reigns WrestleMania opponent. One of the big ideas is to turn the Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg match at WrestleMania into a three-way match. That would help cover up any deficiencies in Goldberg’s game based on age and his time out of wrestling. It could also add a title to the situation. [Image by WWE] At The Royal Rumble next weekend, Roman Reigns battles Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship with Chris Jericho in a shark cage above the ring. Meanwhile, Goldberg is fighting in the Royal Rumble match. If Roman Reigns wins the title and Goldberg wins the Rumble, that could open up their fight at WrestleMania. After that, the WWE could find a way to add Brock to the match. But, there is also the case of Fastlane, which takes place between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. The idea right now is that the WWE could have Roman Reigns and Goldberg team up to fight Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens. This match could do two things that could be huge for WrestleMania. For one thing, fans would watch as Goldberg and Roman Reigns have to co-exist with each other one month before they fight for the Universal Championship. Another thing it could do is finally lead to the split of Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho, leading to them fighting at WrestleMania. [Image by WWE] Comicbook.com reported that Chris Jericho just signed a new short-term deal with the WWE that should keep him in the company until at least WrestleMania 33. He could then put over Kevin Owens as he leaves to prepare for the next Fozzy tour. “I’m very excited about the next few months. I’ve got a lot of projects coming up, a lot of great WWE stuff. I’ll still be here doing as many shows as I can. I signed a new contract this week which is cool.” Goldberg is also signed to a short-term deal that will keep him in the WWE until at least WrestleMania 33 as well. Wrestling Inc reported that the Goldberg WWE contract will have him fight in the Royal Rumble, Fastlane, and WrestleMania 33. He will also appear regularly on WWE television but isn’t wrestling on TV as of this time. RELATED WWE REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR WWE News: Roman Reigns ‘WrestleMania’ Opponent Continues to Change WWE News: Triple H Confirms WWE Women’s Tournament For WWE Network WWE News: Jerry Lawler Returning For 2017 ‘Royal Rumble’ WWE News: Roman Reigns Is First Babyface To Win ‘PWI’ Most Hated Wrestler Award WWE Stars Remember The Life of Superfly Jimmy Snuka Having Goldberg in a match at Fastlane will help sell tickets for a show that is generally a low rated PPV event. Having him in a tag team match with Roman Reigns against people as talented as Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho will also give him more ring experience without overexposing him. It is a win-win for the WWE and Goldberg. As for Roman Reigns, this could be a huge spot for him and could give the WWE a number of options on what to do with him leading into the next storylines after WrestleMania 33, whether it is still as a face or as a freshly turned heel. [Featured Image by WWE]