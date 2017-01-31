WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns Vs. The Undertaker Confirms Kevin Owens Vs. Chris Jericho At 'Wrestlemania' 33

The Royal Rumble has now passed and it definitely is one full of shocking affairs. First is Randy Orton’s improbably win, like an RKO out of nowhere, Randy captured the 2017 Rumble without being one of the favorites. Another is Roman Reigns eliminating the legendary Undertaker, which ended in an icy stare that could have repercussions all the way to Wrestlemania 33. In some way, the Royal Rumble has settled nearly everything that is about to happen at Wrestlemania 33. First is Brock Lesnar and another embarrassing tangle with Bill Goldberg. Lesnar got a quick exit from Goldberg which looks to confirm the old prediction that it is going to be Lesnar and Goldberg in a heavyweight match at Wrestlemania 33. Randy Orton’s second Royal Rumble win, on the other hand, is less clear when it comes to Wrestlemania 33. The WWE could let him tangle with John Cena, as the two have some history together and could make a compelling Wrestlemania 33. On the other hand, the WWE could have Cena lose the title to Bray Wyatt before Wrestlemania and have him and Orton battle it out at Wrestlemania 33. Randy win the rumble- – #WWE #ECW #WrestleMania #chrisjericho #wweraw #wwesmackdown #kevinowens #undertaker #kane #JohnCena #HulkHogan #tripleh #TheRock #STING #StoneCold #ShawnMichaels #Finnbalor #RomanReigns #DeanAmbrose #SethRollins #cesaro #RandyOrton #DolphZiggler #goldberg #sheamus #DanielBryan #wwenetwork #CMPUNK #BrockLesnar #ajstyles A photo posted by Hussain (@hh.rollins) on Jan 30, 2017 at 11:29pm PST Next up is Roman Reigns’ loss to Kevin Owens, while most fans would assume that this just a minor setback for Reigns and will eventually capture the Universal Championship at Wrestlemania 33. According to Bleacher Report, The stare down with the Undertaker, after Reigns eliminated him, suggests that the WWE is going to move on to something even bigger for Roman Reigns – A matchup with the legendary Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33. There has been plenty of speculation as to who the Undertaker is going to face at Wrestlemania 33. Facing the Deadman at the grandest stage of them all is even a bigger honor in WWE circles compared to fighting for the championship. It seems like the WWE has all but confirmed who the Undertaker will be facing at Wrestlemania 33. The same article suggests that the Undertaker and Roman Reigns will begin their feud on Monday Night Raw. #royalrumble #romanempire #raw #mickfoley #sethrollins #deanambrose #romanreigns #shield #wwe A photo posted by Roman Reigns (@roman__reigns__official) on Jan 30, 2017 at 11:38pm PST However, this will leave a massive void at Wrestlemania 33 that should be addressed almost immediately. The question of who will face Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship at Wrestlemania 33? The answer has been speculated for some time now but has the best chance of happening now that Reign’s focus will be somewhere else at Wrestlemania 33. And that is a match between the legendary Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens for the gold at Wrestlemania. According to Cageside Seats, the only compelling storyline for Kevin Owens is a matchup with his best friend Chris Jericho. His only other option would be to face off with Braun Strowman for the strap at Wrestlemania 33 which the WWE should not do. Chris Jericho is reportedly leaving the WWE sometime in May and it would be wise for the WWE to give him one final explosive Wrestlemania 33 match with Kevin Owens. #jeriko #wweuniversalchampion A photo posted by Wwe Is Mi Life ❤️???????? (@universowrestling) on Jan 30, 2017 at 4:46pm PST Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho have great chemistry and are always the most entertaining part of Raw. Having them feud all the way to a match at Wrestlemania 33 will be a storyline dream. A match between the two at Wrestlemania 33 will be better than anything that Roman Reigns can bring and could be one of those instant classics. If Smackdown is brewing up a Cena Vs. Orton, then the Raw brand should have a Kevin Owens Vs. Chris Jericho at Wrestlemania 33 to keep up with their Monday night rivals. Wrestlemania 33 is still some months away and a lot of storylines can change from now till then. One thing is for sure, Wrestlemania 33 has a great chance with all these possible storylines to be one of the best ever. [Featured Image by: WWE]