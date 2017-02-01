WWE Rumors: Rumored 'Elimination Chamber' Card – Two Title Matches Confirmed

The Royal Rumble is no less than three days gone, but WWE is already preparing for their next pay-per-view (PPV) and it is a SmackDown LIVE-exclusive event. The Elimination Chamber is back this year, and the main event is already in place as John Cena will defend his newly won WWE Championship against five other superstars. With little time to go until it arrives, though, a lot will need to be put in place soon and rumors are flying. As recapped by the official website of WWE, the main event was officially announced last night at the start of SmackDown Live. Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon revealed that John Cena would put the WWE Championship on the line inside the chamber against Bray Wyatt, The Miz, Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin, and AJ Styles. Later in the night, it was revealed that Naomi’s two pinfalls over SmackDown Live Women’s Champion would not go unnoticed. Her recent tear through the ranks earned her a title shot at the Elimination Chamber and she hopes to take the title off of Alexa Bliss. [Image by WWE] Another woman’s match has been added to the PPV card and it will feature Nikki Bella standing up for herself again and facing off with Natalya. The two have been at each other for weeks now, and they’re finally going to settle the score in the ring. The fourth confirmed bout for the Elimination Chamber is a Tag Team Turmoil for the SmackDown Live titles. American Alpha issued an open challenge last night, but it was met by five other teams. Two teams will start the match and once a team has been eliminated, another will enter until only one team remains. Confirmed matches for the Elimination Chamber: WWE Championship inside the Chamber: John Cena (c) vs. The Miz vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose, vs. Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles SmackDown Live Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi SmackDown Live Tag Team Championship Turmoil: American Alpha (c) vs. The Usos vs. The Vaudevillains vs. The Ascension vs. Breezango vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno Nikki Bella vs. Natalya That makes only four matches currently on the card, but there will need to be at least two or three more to fill it up. A few things can be figured out by just watching what happens on the weekly show, but they don’t seem to tell a whole lot. [Image by WWE] Randy Orton is heading to WrestleMania 33 as he won the main event spot, but he has had a constant problem with Luke Harper. Even though Orton recently picked up a singles match win against Harper, it wouldn’t be shocking to see them take on one another again. Bleacher Report states that it is likely there will be a one-on-one match between Dolph Ziggler and Apollo Crews. Last night, Ziggler made quick work of Kalisto, but the newly-turned heel was run off by Crews before he could inflict any further damage. With so many superstars in the chamber and tag team turmoil, it’s hard to say what other bouts could fill the Elimination Chamber card. One of the only other primary feuds is Mickie James and Becky Lynch, but its hard to say if WWE will put a third women’s match on the PPV. Rumored matches for the Elimination Chamber: Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews It is never easy to put together a full PPV each month, but the date of the Elimination Chamber gives WWE a lot less time than usual. Four matches were confirmed on SmackDown Live with two of them being big title matches, but the Intercontinental Title won’t make a third bout with Dean Ambrose in the chamber. The undercard is looking a bit underwhelming, though, and the rumored matches are hard to come by, but they have to make it work. [Featured Image by WWE]