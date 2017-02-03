WWE Rumors: Seth Rollins Injury Could Result In Huge 'WrestleMania' Match

One of the matches that the WWE has been planning for WrestleMania for months now is Seth Rollins vs. Triple H. This all started when Triple H turned on Rollins last year at SummerSlam. However, a Seth Rollins injury might force the WWE to change their plans. According to PWInsider, the WWE is considering Triple H vs. Shane McMahon if Seth Rollins is unable to compete at WrestleMania. The Seth Rollins injury took place on Monday Night Raw this week when Samoa Joe made his major roster debut and took him out with the attack. Unfortunately, Rollins reinjured his surgically repaired knee during the attack and might miss his second straight WrestleMania due to injury. [Image by WWE] The WWE admitted to the Seth Rollins injury on WWE.com, saying that former WWE champion has been pulled from live events this weekend. An update has been promised for Monday Night Raw next week. “The full extent of Seth Rollins’ injury remains unknown, but WWE.com can confirm that the former WWE Champion has not been cleared to compete at WWE Live Events this weekend. A full medical update will be given this Monday night on Raw.” While the Seth Rollins vs. Triple H match has been built nicely, from the Triple H turn to Rollins appearing on NXT Takeover: San Antonio last week, there is also a lot of promise in the Triple H vs. Shane McMahon match. Originally, Shane McMahon was rumored to wrestle AJ Styles at WrestleMania, giving Styles a high-profile match despite no longer being in the WWE world title picture. At the moment, John Cena is not expected to retain the world title after Elimination Chamber and the WWE world title match is looking to pit Bray Wyatt against Randy Orton. However, Shane McMahon has always had a competitive rivalry with Triple H – mostly behind the scenes in the WWE. With the sibling rivalry between Shane and Stephanie McMahon, it also could really put on a compelling story between the two superstars. [Image by WWE] There is also another positive to the Shane McMahon vs. Triple H match at WrestleMania if the Seth Rollins injury sidelines him for yet another year. This could free up AJ Styles for an amazing WrestleMania opportunity. The Inquisitr reported that Samoa Joe might be headed to SmackDown Live. While those rumors indicate that Samoa Joe will start feuding with John Cena, the main WWE rumors right now are that John Cena and his real-life girlfriend Nikki Bella will team up to fight The Miz and Maryse, a match that might be the final one in Nikki Bella’s career. If the Seth Rollins injury results in a Shane McMahon vs. Triple H WrestleMania match, that could possibly open up the chance for AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe at WrestleMania. That could be monstrous, especially for fans who have followed the career of both men. RELATED WWE REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR WWE News: Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker In Danger Due to Injury Lucha Underground Netflix Deal To Start February 15 WWE Spoilers: Part Time Star Expected To Win Major Title Heading Into ‘WrestleMania’ WWE News: Jerry Lawler Says Dolph Ziggler Caused His Heart Attack WWE News: Conor McGregor Says WWE Talks Are Still Ongoing Despite Turning Down Earlier Offer AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Christopher Daniels were the three biggest faces of TNA Impact Wrestling during the company’s biggest boom. They were putting on amazing matches against each other for the X Division Championship and made TNA must-watch television every time they mixed up. The idea of Samoa Joe and AJ Styles, the former faces of TNA, wrestling in a WWE ring was at one time a pipe dream. The idea that they could now wrestle at WrestleMania is a TNA fan’s dream come true. The Seth Rollins injury was tragic and robbed him of yet another huge WrestleMania performance but it could end up giving longtime fans a huge WrestleMania moment. [Featured Image by WWE]