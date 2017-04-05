WWE Rumors: Shinsuke Nakamura Gives A Shake-Up To 'SmackDown,' But Will The Ratings Boost Last?

If there’s one thing that fans of the WWE complain about, it’s the stale and tired storylines with the same superstars over and over again. We, for one, are in agreement with this, which is why the latest WWE rumors suggest that there might be a new superstar on the rise thanks to the NXT roster: Shinsuke Nakamura. His appearance in the ring after SmackDown last night was nothing if not a surprise, and both the audience — and the other superstars — seemed to respond well to him. The result was a ratings boost for the fledgling blue brand, which shouldn’t come as a surprise to those who are familiar with what all has been going on in the WWE as of late. However, will the ratings boost given by Nakamura translate into long-term gains for the company? Shinsuke Nakamura Wrestles After SmackDown Goes Off The Air, Comments On His Debut https://t.co/WUth7EOzeD pic.twitter.com/akGcFGLOIa — Still Real To Us (@stillreal2us) April 5, 2017 According to Still Real to Us’s latest round of WWE rumors, there’s no bigger fan of Shinsuke Nakamura than Nakamura himself. The outlet spoke to the rising superstar about his debut, and he was nothing if not thrilled with the outcome. “Fans have been waiting a long time for Shinsuke Nakamura to make his debut on the main roster, and SmackDown Live certainly seems like the right place for him. However, with the Superstar Shake-up coming next week, there’s always a chance he could end up on Raw. We’ll just have to wait and see.” Of course, it helps that Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler, much to the delight of the fans. According to the latest WWE rumors from Daily DDT, it’s now become a tradition to debut new, up-and-coming superstars at the Raw and SmackDown shows directly following WrestleMania. While Nakamura is definitely a front-runner, there are a few other superstars that are just as likely to take the crown of next rising star — namely, The Revival, Andrade “Cien” Almas and Tye Dillinger. But it’s Nakamura who’s really a breakthrough, not the least of which being he’s a fan favorite and that he’s fought main event superstars before. “The King of Strong Style potentially moving to the main roster comes after just over one calendar year in NXT. He started with a spectacular debut at TakeOver: Dallas in April 2016, following up with two NXT Championship reigns and four headlining spots at these live specials.” If you are new to Nakamura, just give it time, in due time you will see why he has so many fans. Different than anyone you’ve EVER seen. pic.twitter.com/1OTIxsc01z — Bruce Blitz (@BruceBlitz) April 5, 2017 Finally, according to the latest WWE rumors from Cageside Seats, this is exactly the kind of thing that SmackDown needed, and if they choose to bring Nakamura onto their roster full-time, it will certainly be a much-needed ratings boon for the blue brand that will last a long time. What’s more, this boon will be multiplied if Roman Reigns joins the lineup of SmackDown and begins his World Championship title run. “Combine this with AJ Styles making the case for his staying on SmackDown, Randy Orton now the WWE World Champion, and Miz moving himself back to main event status with his post-draft performance, and Shinsuke Nakamura has plenty of significant talent to strut his stuff against. And that’s not even counting the inevitable showdown of Cena and Nakamura, which is the kind of match that would main event any show in the world.” Wrestling fans, now it’s your turn: What do you think of this latest round of WWE rumors? Do you think that Nakamura will be a good addition to the lineup? Leave your thoughts about the latest WWE rumors in the comments below. [Featured Image by WWE]