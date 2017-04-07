WWE Rumors ‘Superstar Shakeup’: Top 5 Unexpected Superstar Switch That Could Possibly Happen Next Week

WWE rumors mills are buzzing over the upcoming “Superstar Shakeup” scheduled for next week. The ratings for RAW saw a dip recently, so fans can expect some major changes to turn things around. It is going to be entirely different from the WWE draft. The “Superstar Shakeup” will take place next week on RAW and continue onto SmackDown Live. Kurt Angle and Daniel Bryan will be in-charge of things. Interestingly, all the superstars, including the champions, will be eligible for the switch. WWE Rumors have indicated that some major changes are expected across both brands to keep things fresh. There have also been no changes since the draft, and a huge movement is long overdue. Here is a list of the top 5 superstars who could be switching brands next week. Charlotte Flair WWE is planning some massive changes for the RAW women’s division. It is rumored Charlotte would move to SmackDown Live in spite of her ongoing beef with Sasha Banks. [Image by WWE] She has been consistently losing over the past few weeks. Most recently, she was beaten by Nia Jax after a match, indicating that she is no longer the alpha female on RAW. It is evident WWE has other plans for the Boss. The “Superstar Shakeup” will see Charlotte Flair going to the blue brand and turn heel. On RAW, fans can expect Sasha Banks to turn heel and assume Flair’s role. The New Day Since Vince McMahon announced the “Superstar Shakeup,” it has been widely speculated that New Day would move to SmackDown Live. They are in a desperate need of change with nothing substantial left for them after hosting WrestleMania 33. With the return of The Hardy Boyz and arrival of The Revival, the tag team scene has become crowded on RAW. On the other hand for the blue brand apart from the American Alpha and the Usos, there is no other top talent in the tag team division. The New Day have brilliant microphone skills and could result in a big push for SmackDown Live’s tag team division. Their arrival will also add more credibility and generate buzz for the blue brand. Luke Harper WWE rumors have recently emerged suggesting that Luke Harper could be moved to RAW. It has been a rough ride for him since the split of Wyatt family. Just a few weeks ago he seemed to be on the way to the championship match and was evoking major reactions. However, nothing materialized, and he ended up playing a small part in Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Luke Harper is expected to be added to the United States Title scene. This move can benefit both Harper and the company in the long run. Sami Zayn Sami Zayn has been one of the most underutilized wrestlers in recent times, despite his strong potential. He has the ability to do bigger things but has not been given enough exposure. [Image by WWE] RAW already has top babyfaces in Seth Rollins and Finn Balor. Sami Zayn, at this stage of his career, cannot reach the same heights as Rollins or Balor. It appears that the red brand does not need him anymore. It is rumored that Zayn’s altercations with Stephanie McMahon were indications of his switch to SmackDown Live. Even though Sami spoke with the new manager Kurt Angle, it is unlikely that he will be retained. AJ Styles AJ Styles’ move to RAW is being suggested by several rumors ever since the news of “Roster Shakeup” was leaked. This shift is most likely to occur on the coming Monday Night RAW. Styles has been the top talent at SmackDown Live and is largely responsible for its success. However, he is not in good books of both Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan, which could result in his move to the red brand. There are endless possibilities for Styles at Monday Night RAW. AJ can form an alliance with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson as The Club, or feud with Samoa Joe, or even face Brock Lesnar at PPVs. All the possibilities will immensely benefit the company and delight the fans. [Featured Image by WWE]