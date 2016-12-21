WWE Rumors: The New Day Could Be Turning Heel After 'Wrestlemania 33'

For over four hundred and eighty-three days, The New Day ruled WWE’s tag team division as heels and as faces. It is important to note that the group held the titles for two reigns and their first title reign lasted for forty-nine days before a seventy-day reign for The Primetime Players separated the trio’s history title reign that ended at WWE Roadblock. The New Day has absolutely dominated WWE for the past year and a half. After breaking Demolition’s record, Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods were nothing but grateful for their success, which is very satisfying as a WWE fan to see their evolution from the stable’s debut to where they are now. After roughly a year and a half, the WWE Universe is wondering what is next for The New Day after finally losing the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship to Cesaro and Sheamus at WWE Roadblock. It was rumored heading into the WWE Draft in July that Vince McMahon was leaning towards disbanding the group. Clearly, that didn’t happen, and their quest to become the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history stopped WWE from splitting up the group. Now, there is nothing stopping them from pulling the trigger on The New Day’s break up, but the powers that be may have something else in mind for them. [Image by WWE] According to a new report, WWE officials are instead thinking about keeping The New Day together and eventually turn the trio heel shortly after Wrestlemania next year. The trio has a book in development to be released in April, and their merchandise continues to fly off the shelves, so WWE wants to keep their train moving through Wrestlemania 33. Over the coming months, their playful comradery is expected to take a few steps back. The group’s act will be simmered down slowly and eventually lead to a heel turn that’ll keep the group going for the foreseeable future. The interesting dynamic of a potential heel turn is the trio being able to create a new dynamic with the WWE Universe. It’ll take a lot to turn the fans against them based the success of their latest face run. A year ago, the WWE Universe got behind The New Day, and WWE creative was forced to turn them face as a result just before Wrestlemania 32. Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods are all capable of becoming singles stars on WWE television whenever the group is disbanded. In particular, Kofi Kingston could use his run with The New Day to break into WWE’s main event scene if the fans get behind him when the trio split. [Image by WWE] Ultimately, WWE officials are going to need to make a decision because The New Day are at a crossroads as a stable right now. The choices are to disband the group, keep them together, which could lead to the trio becoming stale and force WWE to split them up anyway. If WWE decides to turn The New Day heel shortly after Wrestlemania, the WWE Universe could reject the turn and put a damper on the trio’s historic run. Of course, there is much more for all three men to do in WWE together. There isn’t anything the trio can do with the Raw Tag Team Championship they didn’t do during their latest title reign. However, all three men sticking together and going after Raw’s singles titles could be a good thing for the midcard scene in WWE. The New Day could collectively go after the United States Championship or even the WWE Universal title as faces or heels. On paper, keeping the trio together isn’t a great idea if they’re will challenge for singles titles, but The New Day is so well established as a unit on WWE programming that keeping them together could be best for business. It’s clear that WWE is going to try to keep them together, but how much longer is the question. [Featured Image by WWE]

