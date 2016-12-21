WWE Rumors: WWE Planning Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt For Wrestlemania 33

The WWE Universe continues to anticipate exactly where Randy Orton’s alignment with The Wyatt Family is headed in 2017. When Orton joined the group a while back, the WWE Universe was under the impression ]he would betray them very quickly, but it’s been made clear that he has locked into his role as a member of The Wyatt Family. Over the coming weeks, he will undergo some major character changes on WWE TV. At WWE TLC, The Wyatt Family and Randy Orton captured the SmackDown Tag Team titles from Heath Slater and Rhyno. It was the first time Wyatt has held championship gold in WWE. The trio will continue to use “The Freebird Rule” on SmackDown, and the expectation is they will keep the tag team title through at least the WWE Royal Rumble PPV at the end of next month. It has been reported that Orton, Harper, and Bray Wyatt will be feuding with American Alpha heading into 2017. The rivalry between the two teams will begin over the next few weeks of WWE programming, and the first big match will take place at the WWE Royal Rumble. On paper, the title change could take place at that event or the feud could be extended through Wrestlemania. However, WWE officials may have other plans. [Image by WWE] Recently, Randy Orton has discussed his betrayal of Bray and The Wyatt Family as inevitable. Since the trio now holds the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship, it’s very likely that Orton’s betrayal will lead to them dropping those titles to American Alpha or another tag team if WWE officials change their minds. At the moment, the pairing of Orton with The Wyatt Family has been successful, but it’ll end badly eventually. According to a new report, WWE officials are going to have a great opportunity for Randy Orton to turn on Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper at the WWE Royal Rumble. His betrayal will be the ultimate building block to rehash the Orton and Wyatt rivalry, but it will be a lot more personal as a result of the two being part of a “family” for months. WWE officials could be planning Orton vs. Wyatt for the grandest stage of them all. Bray Wyatt’s history at Wrestlemania is impressive, but his record isn’t. On paper, he’s wrestled John Cena, The Undertaker, and worked with The Rock on WWE’s biggest stage. Unfortunately, he hasn’t won a match on the grandest stage of them all, which WWE fans believe he deserves. Not only would a match with Randy Orton give him the golden opportunity to get a win at Wrestlemania but it would elevate him to a new level. [Image by WWE] As good as a match with Randy Orton could be for Bray Wyatt, the former has found new life at the side of Bray Wyatt. If WWE officials are going to pull the trigger on Orton’s turn against him, it could give Wyatt a big Wrestlemania moment, but it will take away the great work The Viper is doing with The Wyatt Family. Orton has said himself that joining The Wyatt Family has brought a “new pep in his step.” If the rumored major character changes for Orton involve changing his look and the WWE Universe embraces them, he could be a part of the stable for a long time. That could be a chance for Luke Harper to face Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania 33 or create some kind of triple threat scenario, which could be a lot more interesting to see. It has also been reported that WWE officials may choose to have Randy Orton face The Undertaker on the grandest stage of them all next year in Orlando. Needless to say, the next month of WWE television is going to be pivotal for Randy Orton and The Wyatt Family because the powers that be will have a big decision to make about the stable’s future. Either way, the WWE Universe can expect big things from the trio headed into 2017. [Featured Image by WWE]

