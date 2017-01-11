'WWE SmackDown LIVE' And '205 Live' Results: John Cena And Nikki Bella In Action [Real-Time Updates]

WWE’s most popular real-life couple — John Cena and Nikki Bella — are both in action on this week’s SmackDown LIVE, less than three weeks before WWE Royal Rumble 2017. John Cena’s frustration with WWE’s “New Era” stars comes to a head when he goes one-on-one with Baron Corbin. And Nikki Bella, who was attacked from behind by Natalya before her big match at Survivor Series, will get an opportunity to exact revenge on the only woman to ever graduate from the notorious Hart Dungeon. NOTE: The WWE SmackDown LIVE, 205 Live and Talking Smack results will be updated here in real-time as the shows air live, along with available video highlights and commentary. Any updates to the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2017 card will be posted here as well. WWE SmackDown LIVE Results The following will include the results of all the matches and segments from SmackDown LIVE, 205 Live, and Talking Smack on January 10. SmackDown LIVE finally defeated Monday Night Raw in the ratings during the last week of 2016, but Monday Night Raw won the ratings last week. Will John Cena vs. Baron Corbin, Nikki Bella vs. Natalya and American Alpha vs. The Wyatt Family be enough for Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan’s show defeat WWE Raw in the ratings once again? RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR WWE Fantasy Booking: Who Should Win The Royal Rumble? Who Should Be in the WrestleMania 33 Main Event? WWE Rumors: Conor McGregor & Hulk Hogan In WWE — Undertaker vs. Cena, Lesnar vs. Goldberg at WrestleMania Throwback Thursday: All-Time Top 5 WWE TLC Matches WWE Monday Night Raw Results: Undertaker Enters Royal Rumble — Roman Reigns Loses United States Title WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: Dolph Ziggler Heel Turn, Royal Rumble 2017 Updates, Dean Ambrose Wins IC Title Total Bellas Series Premiere Recap: Daniel Bryan Retirement, Nikki Bella Injury, and John Cena’s Insane House Rules WWE NXT Results — Mickie James Taps Out to Asuka WWE Survivor Series 2016 Results — Brock Lesnar Jobs to Goldberg, The Shield Temporarily Reunite & Nikki Bella Injury Goldberg Should Face John Cena At WWE WrestleMania 33 After Brock Lesnar At Survivor Series Saturday Night Live: WWE’s John Cena Hosts SNL Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Card The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Seth Rollins, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, The New Day and 20 others TBD — Royal Rumble Match AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena — WWE Championship Match Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns — WWE Universal Championship Shark Cage Match Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley — Raw Women’s Championship Match As of Tuesday afternoon, only one SmackDown-exclusive match had been confirmed for WWE Royal Rumble 2017. Aside from AJ Styles vs. John Cena, no one from the blue brand had been confirmed as appearing at the January PPV, except for Baron Corbin entering the Royal Rumble Match. The Royal Rumble will feature stars from both WWE Raw and SmackDown LIVE. Royal Rumble 2017 will air live on Sunday, January 29, from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. As more information is confirmed, it will be updated at WWE’s official Royal Rumble preview page. John Cena vs. Baron Corbin on SmackDown LIVE [Image by WWE] Where To Watch WWE The WWE Royal Rumble 2017 will air live on the WWE Network on Sunday, January 29, at 8/7c. The Royal Rumble Kickoff Show will begin at 7/6c. The show 205 Live, featuring the best of WWE’s Cruiserweight Division, airs weekly on the WWE Network at 10/9c on Tuesday nights. Replays of the show are available to stream immediately. WWE SmackDown LIVE airs Tuesdays on the USA Network at 8/7c. Replays of WWE SmackDown aren’t made available on the WWE Network until several weeks after the original air date. However, a replay of SmackDown LIVE is available to stream on-demand Wednesdays via Hulu. WWE Talking Smack begins at 10:45/9:45c on the WWE Network, and is immediately made available to stream on-demand. [Featured Image by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images]

