'WWE SmackDown LIVE' And '205 Live' Results [Real-Time Updates]: Who Will Enter Royal Rumble Match?

As John Cena and AJ Styles sign the contract for the WWE Championship Match at Royal Rumble 2017, the WWE Universe will eagerly be waiting for other superstars from SmackDown LIVE to announce that they are entering the Royal Rumble Match. So far, just seven men have officially entered the 30-man battle royal — including Brock Lesnar and Goldberg — but all seven men are from the Monday Night Raw roster. How many of the 23 remaining spots will be filled by members of the blue brand’s roster on the first WWE SmackDown LIVE of 2017? NOTE: The WWE SmackDown LIVE, 205 Live and Talking Smack results will be updated here in real-time as the shows air live, along with available video highlights and commentary. Any updates to the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2017 card will be posted here as well. While it isn’t expected than any females will be a part of this year’s Royal Rumble Match, there’s plenty of questions left to be answered within the SmackDown Women’s Division. Will Nikki Bella go after Natalya, who attacked her at Survivor Series? Or will she focus on Carmella, who accused Nikki of using John Cena? And will Becky Lynch find out who is under the La Luchadora mask, that helped Alexa Bliss retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship last week? Also, on 205 Live, available on the WWE Network immediately following SmackDown LIVE, Neville continues his crusade to be recognized as the King of the Cruiserweights in a match against TJ Perkins. Meanwhile, as noted by WWE’s official 205 Live preview, Tajiri makes his 205 Live debut. WWE SmackDown LIVE Results The following will include the results of all the matches and segments from SmackDown LIVE, 205 Live, and Talking Smack on January 3. SmackDown LIVE finally defeated Monday Night Raw in the ratings during the last week of 2016. With a contract signing featuring John Cena and Dean Ambrose potentially winning the IC Title from The Miz, could Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan’s show defeat WWE Raw two weeks in a row? RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR Goldberg Should Face John Cena At WWE WrestleMania 33 After Brock Lesnar At Survivor Series WWE Rumors: Conor McGregor & Hulk Hogan In WWE — Undertaker vs. Cena & Lesnar vs. Goldberg At WrestleMania Throwback Thursday: All-Time Top 5 WWE TLC Matches WWE Monday Night Raw Results: Big Royal Rumble Updates And Reigns vs. Goldberg Teased For WrestleMania 33 WWE SmackDown LIVE ‘Wild Card Finals’ Results: The John Cena Heel Turn Begins Total Bellas Series Premiere Recap: Daniel Bryan Retirement, Nikki Bella Injury, And John Cena’s Insane House Rules WWE NXT TakeOver: Toronto Results — Mickie James Taps Out To Asuka WWE Survivor Series 2016 Results — Brock Lesnar Jobs To Goldberg, The Shield Temporarily Reunite & Nikki Bella Injury WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, And Chairs 2016 Results Saturday Night Live: WWE’s John Cena Hosts SNL Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Card AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena — WWE Championship Match (confirmed) Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, The New Day, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, and 23 others TBD — Royal Rumble Match (confirmed) Alexa Bliss (c) vs. TBD — SmackDown Women’s Championship Match (unconfirmed) Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns — WWE Universal Championship Shark Cage Match (confirmed) Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley — Raw Women’s Championship Match (confirmed) As of Tuesday afternoon, only one SmackDown-exclusive match had been confirmed for WWE Royal Rumble 2017. Aside from AJ Styles vs. John Cena, no one from the blue brand had been confirmed as appearing at the January PPV. The Royal Rumble will feature stars from both WWE Raw and SmackDown LIVE. Royal Rumble 2017 will air live on Sunday, January 29, from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. As more information is confirmed, it will be updated at WWE’s official Royal Rumble preview page. Jim Neidhart, Tito Santana, Bret Hart, Jake Roberts, Harley Race: 1988 Royal Rumble Match [Image by WWE] Where To Watch WWE The WWE Royal Rumble 2017 will air live on the WWE Network on Sunday, January 29, at 8/7c. The Royal Rumble Kickoff Show will begin at 7/6c. The show 205 Live, featuring the best of WWE’s Cruiserweight Division, airs weekly on the WWE Network at 10/9c on Tuesday nights. Replays of the show are available to stream immediately. WWE SmackDown LIVE airs Tuesdays on the USA Network at 8/7c. Replays of WWE SmackDown aren’t made available on the WWE Network until several weeks after the original air date. However, a replay of SmackDown LIVE is available to stream on-demand Wednesdays via Hulu. WWE Talking Smack begins at 10:45/9:45c on the WWE Network, and is immediately made available to stream on-demand. [Featured Image by WWE]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx