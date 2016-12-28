'WWE SmackDown LIVE' And '205 Live' Results: Wild Card Finals [Real-Time Updates]

WWE is calling 2016’s final episode of SmackDown LIVE the “Wild Card Finals,” a two-hour segment that will include three title matches and John Cena’s return to WWE programming. With every title from the blue brand (except the Intercontinental Championship) on the line — and Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann facing Neville on 205 Live — the WWE title scene could be in for some major changes as the WWE Superstars prepare for 2017. NOTE: The WWE SmackDown LIVE results will be updated here in real-time as the show airs live, along with available video highlights and commentary. Any updates to the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2017 card will be posted here as well. Every title on WWE SmackDown is currently held by a heel. While AJ Styles certainly has his supporters, he has clearly used several heel tactics to keep the WWE Championship for over three months. For the “Wild Card Finals,” he will defend the title one last time in 2016 as part of a Triple Threat Match that also includes Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin. If the year ends with The Phenomenal One as the WWE Champion, who will be challenging for the title next? Is that why John Cena is returning to SmackDown LIVE? Or could it be that John Cena will be the first member of the SmackDown roster to enter the Royal Rumble Match? The Wyatt Family will put the SmackDown Tag Team Championship on the line as well, losing their championship advantage in a Four Corners Elimination Match. Then, Becky Lynch will challenge Alexa Bliss for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton handle Dean Ambrose [Image by WWE] Finally, on 205 Live on the WWE Network, Neville continues to claim that he’s the “King of the Cruiserweights” as he challenges Rich Swann to a non-title singles match. Also, after slapping Ariya Daivari with a leather glove on Monday Night Raw, Jack Gallagher prepares to face him in a “gentlemen’s duel.” WWE SmackDown LIVE Results The following will include the results of all the matches and segments from SmackDown LIVE, 205 Live, and Talking Smack on December 27. SmackDown LIVE hasn’t won the ratings war with Monday Night Raw since the week the blue brand hosted the WWE Draft. With this week’s episode of SmackDown boasting three title matches for the “Wild Card Finals,” will this be the first time Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan’s show defeats WWE Raw? RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR Goldberg Should Face John Cena At WWE WrestleMania 33 After Brock Lesnar At Survivor Series WWE Roadblock 2016 Results — Cesaro And Sheamus, Charlotte Flair Win Titles Throwback Thursday: All-Time Top 5 WWE TLC Matches WWE Monday Night Raw Results: Stephanie McMahon Takes Jab At CM Punk In Chicago WWE SmackDown LIVE Results — The Miz To Renee Young About Dean Ambrose: ‘You’re The One Sleeping With Him!’ Total Bellas Series Premiere Recap: Daniel Bryan Retirement, Nikki Bella Injury, And John Cena’s Insane House Rules WWE NXT TakeOver: Toronto Results — Mickie James Taps Out To Asuka WWE Survivor Series 2016 Results — Brock Lesnar Jobs To Goldberg, The Shield Temporarily Reunite & Nikki Bella Injury WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, And Chairs 2016 Results Saturday Night Live: WWE’s John Cena Hosts SNL Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Card Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and 28 others TBD — Royal Rumble Match AJ Styles (c) vs. TBD — WWE Championship Match (unconfirmed) Alexa Bliss (c) vs. TBD — SmackDown Women’s Championship Match (unconfirmed) Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns — WWE Universal Championship Shark Cage Match Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley — Raw Women’s Championship Match (unconfirmed) Only two matches had officially been confirmed for WWE Royal Rumble 2017 prior to SmackDown LIVE. Royal Rumble will be the next WWE PPV and will feature stars from both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE. Royal Rumble 2017 will air live on Sunday, January 29 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. As more information is confirmed, it will be updated at WWE’s official Royal Rumble preview page. John Cena returns to SmackDown LIVE [Image by WWE] Where To Watch WWE The WWE Royal Rumble 2017 will air live on the WWE Network on Sunday, January 29, at 8/7c. The Royal Rumble Kickoff Show will begin at 7/6c. The show 205 Live, featuring the best of WWE’s Cruiserweight Division, airs weekly on the WWE Network at 10/9c on Tuesday nights. Replays of the show are available to stream immediately. WWE SmackDown LIVE airs Tuesdays on the USA Network at 8/7c. Replays of WWE SmackDown aren’t made available on the WWE Network until several weeks after the original air date. However, a replay of SmackDown LIVE is available to stream on-demand Wednesdays via Hulu. WWE Talking Smack begins at 10:45/9:45c on the WWE Network, and is immediately made available to stream on-demand. [Featured Image by WWE]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx