Advocacy group calls for better autism supports in schools

A key autism advocacy group wants more mandatory special education courses in Ontario teachers’ colleges and an overhaul of special ed funding to ensure that money goes directly to students who face “numerous systemic barriers” in their classrooms.In a sweeping report to be released Tuesday, the Ontario Autism Coalition is also calling for funds to hire more educational assistants and properly train staff who work with children on the autism spectrum, as well as the launch of a new autism demonstration school for children needing intensive support.The 34-page report from the grassroots group comes at a time when autism rates are climbing — with one of every 68 children currently being diagnosed — and special ed services for all students with disabilities cannot keep up with demand.Recent changes to Ontario’s autism program including an age cap on treatment means there is a wave of young children entering school who “will therefore require intensive support,” according to the report.“Teacher candidates should graduate knowing they will work regularly with students with exceptionalities — and they should embrace this opportunity rather than fear or avoid it,” says the report, written with input from the coalition’s youth advisory committee of 70 autistic teens and young adults.Article Continued BelowThe paper comes two months after Ontario elementary teachers sounded the alarm about the “critical lack of support” in schools for students with special needs.The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario said the situation has led to a spike in violent episodes among children with serious behavioural issues that puts all students at risk, and urged the province to step up supports for special education and mental health services.The new report Tuesday, following consultations with teachers’ unions and other disability organizations, stresses that services are inconsistent across the province, with some boards offering specialized classrooms and intensive supports “while others have virtually nothing.”