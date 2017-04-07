Broken handrail at city hall staircase calls for caution: The Fixer

A handrail is handy to grab onto when going down stairs, until it ends up falling off the wall.Then it becomes a liability instead of a safety device, not unlike the liability lawsuit that could result if someone of a litigious bent goes for a tumble on the staircase.The city should equate one with the other, when deciding what to do about a handrail that has come loose in a staircase leading from Nathan Phillips Square to the parking garage beneath it.Is it just us, or is everybody excited about the “Toronto,” sign in the square, in front of city hall at Queen and Bay Sts.? Huge letters that spell it out are helpful to people who can’t remember what city they’re in.But there’s another story behind the letters, where one of several stairwells that descend from the square has a lot less for people to grab onto than the others.Article Continued BelowGlen Powell emailed to say the broken handrail in the staircase is a sign of indifference and neglect on the part of the city.“I use the parking lot at city hall 3-4 times a week; about 6 months ago the hand rail in the stairwell to the entrance broke and someone wound a piece of caution tape around it.“That’s it, that’s all. It still hangs there as a sad reminder to all that Toronto is #thecitythatcan’t or #thecitythatwon’t.