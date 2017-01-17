Chris Spence pleads for second chance after losing teaching licence for plagiarism

Chris Spence says he’s “still reeling” over being stripped of his teaching licence a month ago because of plagiarism, and that he has already paid “a heavy price” for his mistakes.The former director of education with the Toronto District School Board also says he believes his very public disgrace that began four years ago could be a lesson for kids on how to face mistakes and “the ability to get back up after you’ve been knocked down.” “I am a work in progress, I’m a flawed human being,” Spence, 54, told the Star Monday, a month after the Ontario College of Teachers removed his licence.“The fact of the matter is in life everyone’s going to face failure and defeat. And I’m staring it right in the face right now. And I want to demonstrate to all those kids that you can overcome adversity and you can get back up and you can make contributions. And it really starts by taking ownership.”Spence says he has taken responsibility for his conduct, which was first revealed in 2013 with the discovery he had cribbed someone else’s material for a Toronto Star article. Evidence quickly emerged that he had also used other writers’ work in speeches, blogs, books and his doctoral thesis two decades ago.Article Continued Below“I’m filled with regret and remorse,” said Spence, who says he wants a chance to continue to make a difference supporting students and particularly at-risk youth, which he devoted much of his career to doing.He agreed to an interview because of an outpouring of support from family, friends, former students and colleagues “who’ve encouraged me to fight, who felt this was a penalty that was not in line with the conduct,” he said. “That’s what’s inspired me to try to get back and fight.”

