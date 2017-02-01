Concrete eroding around little-used streetcar tracks: The Fixer

When streetcar tracks are as seldom-used as the ones on Wellington St., it is easy to neglect the problems they cause, like potholes.Streetcars are among the things that make Toronto unique; ask visitors who come from cities where public transit means a bus ride, and they’ll tell you our trolley cars are pretty darn cool.But there’s a price to pay — aside from the $1.2 billion for the TTC to ever so slowly take delivery of 204 new streetcars from Bombardier, an order that is far behind schedule.The cost is also measured by the patience required from drivers to coexist with streetcars that are hard to pass, and the ongoing maintenance required to keep the tracks in good condition.And when some tracks are travelled a lot less frequently than others, it is likely that they won’t be as carefully maintained as on the high-volume routes.Article Continued BelowA reader who works as an Uber driver said that lately, he has often bounced over potholes that have formed around and between the streetcar tracks on Wellington St. E., between Yonge and Church Sts.“I don’t think I have ever seen any streetcars on those tracks,” he said. “So why don’t they just get rid of them? If they took them out, there wouldn’t be so many potholes.”We went there and found a series of potholes next to the tracks, caused by erosion of the concrete in which they are embedded. Cracks in the concrete between the tracks have also widened to the point where they are potholes.