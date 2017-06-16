Dimensions of city road allowance defy explanation: The Fixer

What’s mine is mine, and part of what’s yours is mine, too.But don’t ask me to explain how I figured out what’s mine and what’s yours.That sums up the answer we got when we asked the city how it determines the dimensions of the municipal “road allowance” or right-of-way in the front yard of just about every Toronto residential property.Not even a senior city official could explain it.Our June 5 column detailed how a woman came home to find a utility pole installed in her tiny front yard on Sproat Ave., just inside the sidewalk.Article Continued BelowShe was upset because the pole was erected on her property without her permission, or so she thought. She didn’t realize that a portion of her front yard is actually the road allowance, and that the city doesn’t need to ask to put up stuff within it.Kam Ma, a right-of-way management official, told us there can be a wide variance in the size of the road allowance; it might be upwards of two metres at a suburban property or as little as a foot on a narrow, inner-city street.It prompted email from readers who asked the same question: How does the city figure out exactly how much of the land between the sidewalk and the property line in a front yard is municipal road allowance?