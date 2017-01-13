Driver wonders why pylons arent replaced with road plates: The Fixer

Some things on our streets leave drivers scratching their heads, like a gaggle of pylons at the intersection of Queen and River Sts.In a city where construction — particularly the development of condos — is king, we are expected to make an infinite series of concessions in the name of progress, like paying tribute to a potentate.Example: A condo project on Kingston Rd., east of Victoria Park Ave., has for many months been allowed to spill into one of two traffic lanes after the morning rush has eased. It expanded its footprint this week, occupying all westbound lanes and forcing traffic in both directions into a single lane.If you don’t like it — and who does? — there’s nothing to be done about it, other than to mutter and seethe. That’s just the way it is around here.So when the approach to road construction or the digging of holes in the street is no less cavalier, people have reason to believe their goodwill is thought to be endless and taken for granted.Article Continued BelowDavid Turner emailed us about what he describes as a “relatively obscure” spot at Queen and River, where a gaggle of traffic barrels covering a hole could be replaced with something far less inconvenient.“There’s been a no-action, who-knows-why, hole and barricade at the corner of Queen and River for weeks, maybe even a couple of months now,” he said.“Is the city so strapped that they can’t put down (iron road plates) and let us drive there until they get the material or manpower or money they need?”

