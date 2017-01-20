Drivers lured into ticket trap by sign thats hard to see: The Fixer

It’s hard to heed a parking sign that can’t be seen, which makes it all too easy to get a ticket.Few things inflame drivers more than a parking ticket they sincerely believe is undeserved.And if it happens at a spot that appears to be a ticket trap, the obvious conclusion is that they were deliberately sucked in.Paul Epton sent us a note about a ticket he got on Gough Ave., in the parking-starved Greektown area, south of Danforth Ave., which has him thinking that parking enforcement officers are using it to fatten up their batting averages.“My complaint is that I received a parking ticket because the parking sign cannot be seen from the road,” he said in the note, which was also sent to Paula Fletcher (Ward 30, Toronto-Danforth) the city councillor for that area.Article Continued BelowEpton said he parked on Jan. 13 on the east side of Gough, just north of Harcourt Ave., in the last parking spot before the intersection.He noticed a sign that showed no parking south of the spot, so he figured he was okay.“The ‘no parking’ signage in front of my car is clearly visible. I’m in compliance. The other large sign states this is a one-way street (do not enter). I’m in compliance.