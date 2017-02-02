End moose calf hunt, Ontario government urged

Ontario needs to ban hunters from killing young moose — those under 18 months old — until the government figures out how to reverse a sharp drop in the animal’s population, a provincial wildlife group is urging.“It doesn’t make sense — in a population of animals that is declining — that you are taking out the future breeders,” said Dave Pearce, manager of forest conservation for the Wildlands League.“It’s essentially the future of the population.”On Thursday, the not-for-profit advocacy group will publicly call on the province to not only halt the calf hunt but also create “moose refuge areas” to help protect habitats, as well as boost funding for monitoring and research.Last October, Ontario’s environmental commissioner Dianne Saxe warned of the need for action, citing an alarming 20 per cent drop in the moose population across the province over the past decade — a number that has hit 50 per cent in Thunder Bay, and even 60 per cent in Cochrane. She blamed a loss of roadless areas, disease, parasites and hunting as well as climate change.Article Continued BelowBy banning the calf hunt, “the idea is to buy some breathing space for moose and give them some resilience and make sure that hunting is not driving them down on top of all these other factors, and to figure out what else is driving the declines,” added Pearce. “…But if you continue to hunt calves and continue to have access to some of the best moose habitats, we don’t think that moose have a good chance to recover.”A spokesperson for the natural resources minister said the government has completed the second phase of its Moose Project “to continue discussions regarding moose population, the factors affecting moose, and actions that could be taken to address those factors.”“This resulted in new moose population objectives and changes to moose hunting seasons to address concerns about fewer calves and fewer moose being observed in recent surveys,” said Emily Kirk. “These changes are necessary to help sustain and ultimately grow Ontario’s moose population.”