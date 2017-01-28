Ever so slowly an iron fence rail is cutting a tree in half: The Fixer

What to do about a perfectly healthy tree that is slowly being sliced by a fence rail next to it?As unhappy a decision as it may be, there seems to be no choice but to cut it down, before it falls over on somebody.For a big city, Toronto is blessed with an excellent tree canopy. It provides us with greenery to soften the concrete and harshness of urban living, shade in hot weather and fresh air to counter the smog from vehicles.The city is constantly expanding the canopy, everything from tree planting programs to initiatives by city councillors to provide trees to homeowners for installation in boulevards in front of their properties.And it thoroughly discourages the removal of healthy trees from private property, as was made clear to developers who illegally removed about 30 mature trees from a Bayview Ave. building site last summer.Article Continued BelowSo it’s always a tough call when a decision is made to cut down a mature, healthy tree.A reader recently sent us an email that included a startling photo of a tree next to a fence on the east side of Avoca Ave., near the gorgeous ravine that runs under St. Clair Ave. and through David A. Balfour Park.The photo showed a mature tree leaning up against the iron top rail of the fence, with the edge of the rail slicing about a quarter of the way into the trunk of the tree.