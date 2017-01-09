Felled light standard outstays its welcome on Kingston Rd.: The Fixer

There comes a point where a utility’s leisurely approach to taking care of business starts to stretch the public’s patience.And with a downed light standard on Kingston Rd., that point was passed last fall, months after it was knocked over during a traffic accident.We’ve taken on Toronto Hydro in previous columns about putting up new utility poles across the city, but leaving the old ones standing right next to them, chopped off at half-mast.There are several reasons for its reluctance to remove the old poles, the most prominent of which is wires still attached to them that belong to communications utilities.But from the perspective of Joe Public, it looks like Hydro can’t finish what it starts, and only adds to the notion that it isn’t concerned enough about how it is perceived to change its ways.Article Continued BelowIt has done nothing to dispel that idea in its failure to remove a felled pole in the centre median on Kingston Rd., just west of Eglinton Ave.A reader sent us a note saying he first noticed the pole several months ago, due to a pylon fastened to it that catches his eye while driving past it on his way to work.“I’m sure Toronto Hydro is busy, but how long does it need to take away that pole?” he asked. “It looks like they don’t care.”

