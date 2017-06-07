Missing transit shelter may not return: The Fixer

Once an item of value is lost, it can be hard to replace. And when there’s not enough room to squeeze it back in, it may be gone for good.That’s an apt description of the dilemma in replacing a transit shelter that was taken several years ago from the southwest corner of Jane St. and Wilson Ave. and is still missing in action.There can’t be many intersections busier with TTC traffic than Jane and Wilson. It takes only a couple minutes for a large gaggle of riders to queue up at stops on any of the four corners.So when a shelter (think about all the rain lately) disappears from a corner with so many riders, a lot of people are unhappy about it.Among them is Khorshed Patel, who sent us a note saying he contacted the TTC about it, but nobody got back to him.Article Continued BelowThe shelter for the eastbound Wilson bus was removed at least two years ago to make room for construction at the site of a former gas station on the corner, he said.Another on Jane, just south of Wilson, was taken away at the same time. It was soon replaced, but the one on Wilson has yet to return.“It is becoming very hard to stand at the corner for the eastbound Wilson bus, especially in the winter and even during the kind of weather we are experiencing these days,” he said.