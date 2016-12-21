Monolithic sidewalk signs a signal to snowplow drivers: The Fixer

So, what’s a monolithic sidewalk? And why are there signs along some roads to identify them when so few people seem to know what they are?Now that the cold and snow is here to stay, along with snowbanks of a size we never saw last winter, queries and complaints about plowing issues are drifting in.A question we hear every year is about puzzling signs that say “monolithic sidewalk.” Red signs indicate the beginning of such a sidewalk, while green signs are posted where they end.Even more curious is the outline of a snowplow on them, the only indication that it has something to do with the scraping of snow from the roadway.A note from Toronto historian Mike Filey is typical of the mystery presented by the signs. It began by saying, “While I have no idea what a monolithic sidewalk is . . . ” Article Continued BelowNeither do most people, so we asked Hector Moreno, one of the city’s road operations managers and our go-to source for road-related information, for an explanation.He defined a monolithic sidewalk as a continuous slab of concrete that incorporates both the curb and sidewalk, instead of pouring the cement for them separately.“Typically, they’re in areas where there is very little room between the curb, the edge of the sidewalk and private property,” he said. “We use them where we don’t have the space to pour separate curbs and sidewalks between the road and the property lines.”

