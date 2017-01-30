Mud-caked street cleaned up in a jiffy: The Fixer

If the shoe fits, wear it, even if it’s covered with mud and not your shoe.That’s the takeaway from our talk with a front-end loader operator who may have mistaken us for a city official, when he hurriedly began scraping mud from Guildwood Parkway after he spotted us shooting photos.Redevelopment of the Guild Inn is well underway, after years of neglect of the Scarborough Bluffs landmark. When it’s done, a facility for weddings and corporate functions will augment the park and gardens surrounding it.But the job has been getting under the skin of Guildwood residents, partly due to a thick layer of mud tracked onto the street in front of it in recent weeks by trucks exiting the site.We live in the area and have taken note of the mess, along with grumbling from neighbours who are fed up with mud coating their vehicles.Article Continued BelowA city bylaw prohibits “fouling the road allowance,” while the right-of-way management department, which enforces the bylaw, recommends measures that are supposed to be followed to minimize the mud.Given the mild weather, some mud is understandable. But the situation became intolerable last week, when huge clods of mud were added to the usual soupy mess on the road and sidewalk in front of the park.We were sufficiently appalled while driving past that we circled back to take photos, which caught the attention of a front-end driver, who immediately charged onto the street and began scraping up the worst of the mud.