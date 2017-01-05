They barricaded their front doors with furniture and slept with rolling pins and sticks of firewood by beds. It was late September 1940 and Toronto’s Eastern European community huddled together to defend themselves against the “criminally insane, red-bearded murderer,” who police said had shot one man to death and gravely wounded another.Insp. Douglas Marshall described John Kluk, 30, who had escaped from North Battleford mental institution in Saskatchewan, as “a raving madman.” Kluk was roaming Toronto’s Ukrainian-Polish neighbourhood southwest of Queen St. W. and Bathurst St. with a loaded .32 calibre automatic pistol. The five-foot-seven, 140 pound Polish immigrant, whom police said “needs a shave badly,” could be hiding at someone’s house who was from the old country and knew nothing of his crimes. The community offered refuge to those in need.Police warned that Kluk had a mental condition in which he imagined everyone was against him. Hotel proprietors were told to be especially wary. “The man may come out in desperation, to satisfy his insatiable desire for liquor,” police said.But if hotel owners were wary, that was nothing compared to how the housewives in the neighbourhood bounded by Bathurst St., Spadina Ave., King St. W. and Queen St. W. felt.“Are we frightened? I’ll say we’re frightened,” Mrs. John Benson told the Toronto Daily Star. “Neither the children — and I have five of them — nor can I sleep at night. I’m mighty thankful I have a man in the house. You wouldn’t find me there otherwise.”Article Continued BelowMrs. Michael Kishuk told a reporter how her eldest son Billy, 8, was so scared he had trouble sleeping. Kishuk double locked her door and then barricaded it with a heavy rocker and two kitchen chairs. She lived next door to Mrs. John Plachetko, whose husband was in the hospital with one of Kluck’s bullets in his neck.Mrs. George Donzak, a next door neighbour on the other side, waved a long rolling pin as well as a stick of firewood at the reporter to show the items she kept beside her bed for protection. “I don’t even dare go down to the cellar,” she said.Others said that they were taking no chances by being outdoors after dark while Kluk still roamed the streets.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx