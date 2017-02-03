Once Upon A City: How SickKids grew from its austere origins

Its beginnings were humble and stark, even for 1875 — a two-storey, rented downtown Toronto house, with six cots, no running water and a second-hand oil stove. From this bare-bones establishment — dedicated to the care of poor, ill children — would arise Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children, world renowned for its cutting edge treatments and medical research. Its first 75 years — before moving to its current location on University Ave. — saw huge changes in the arc of care that started with the idea of doing good Christian charity and evolved into the best non-sectarian approach to treatment that science and medical resolve can offer.First came Elizabeth McMaster, the daughter of a minister, mother of three and wife of a Toronto businessman. She organized a ladies committee that visited and tried to help poor families with sick children. That wasn’t so unusual for Victorian women interested in charitable outreach but McMaster and her group were the first lay women in the city to take it a step farther and actually start a dedicated children’s hospital in a rental house. The women on the committee (many from prominent, religious, well-heeled Protestant families) contributed funds and also quietly solicited them through donation boxes placed at various sites. There would be discreet fundraising events (like garden parties) and sponsorships of “cots’’ — $100 covered one child’s care in a bed, or cot, for a year. They also accepted goods, such as soap and bedding. Someone even donated a “parlour organ” that aided little patients’ renditions of “Safe in the Arms of Jesus,” according to an account in SickKids, the History of the Hospital for Sick Children (2016) by David Wright.A mother looks at her child in an isolation cubicle in this 1916 photo.Article Continued BelowThe first admission on April 3, 1875 was Maggie, 3, a scalding victim. Another 43 would follow that first year and more than 60 others treated on an outpatient basis. In addition to committee volunteers doing physical care, other ladies ensured daily prayers were said. Prominent physicians helped at the hospital on a rotating basis.By 1876, demand for services required the move to another house on Seaton St. and a third move to a house on Elizabeth St. in 1878. By 1880, hospital records indicate 66 patients were admitted and treated and 617 were treated on an outpatient basis. Ailments ranged from burns and broken limbs to poisonings, lung inflammations and more. In 1881, the province decided the hospital fit the definition of a charity under the provincial Charity Aid Act and started granting it two cents per day for each patient treated. Poor parents were still not charged, but parents of means were expected to contribute.The Ladies Committee relinquished control, in 1891, to a board of trustees, which included the wealthy, influential John Ross Robertson, publisher of the Evening Telegram, and a primary benefactor of the hospital. In 1883 he had financed the construction of The Lakeside Home for Little Children on Toronto Island, which took in convalescing SickKids patients all summer. McMaster, who did not get along with Robertson, resigned in 1892.