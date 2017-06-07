Once Upon a City: Lester B. Pearsons peacekeeping legacy

His 1897 launch into the world was modest — a home birth in a church manse near Yonge St. and Finch Ave. But Lester Bowles “Mike” Pearson would grow up to become one of Toronto’s most renowned sons — the only Canadian to win a Nobel Peace Prize and the prime minister who would usher in the country’s most momentous social programs.Universal health care, the Canada Pension Plan, the Maple Leaf flag, Canada Student Loans — these are some of the milestone programs for which Canadians can thank our 14th prime minister.How did the son of a humble Methodist minister scale such lofty heights?Pearson credited a happy, tight-knit family for giving him a good start. He was close to his parents, Edwin and Annie (nee Bowles), and brothers Marmaduke and Vaughan. His parents advised him to be “kind and understanding to people I passed on the way up since I would no doubt meet them on the way down again,” he wrote in his memoir, Mike, The Memoirs of the Rt. Hon. Lester B. Pearson (published in 1972). The parsonage where Pearson was born was located in the then-village of Newtonbrook (a plaque on a commercial building on Yonge, just north of Finch, marks the site.) The family didn’t stay there long, as his father ministered at different parsonages in southern Ontario.Article Continued BelowA good student, 16-year-old Pearson got into U of T’s Victoria College in 1913, the year before the First World War began. He enlisted in 1915, eventually training in England as a pilot. That’s when young Pearson got the nickname “Mike”, which he used throughout his life.“My squadron commander felt that Lester was no name for an aspiring fighter pilot and decided to call me Mike,” Pearson wrote in his memoirs. “It stuck and I was glad to lose Lester.” While in London for pilot training, Pearson was struck by a bus during a blackout and sent back to Canada to recuperate.