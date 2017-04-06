Once Upon A City: Rochdale College and the hippie dream

The larger-than-life bronze statue of the Unknown Student sitting head bowed outside 341 Bloor St. W. represents the idealistic dream of free expression that was Rochdale College. Designed in 1969 by Derek Heinzerling, a Rochdale resident and American draft dodger, it once faced the highrise co-op, as if contemplating this experiment in education.Rochdale College was incorporated in 1964 as a solution to a student housing problem at the University of Toronto. It became an ambitious experiment in education and community living when Campus Co-op, the self-funded, student led housing co-operative, hired Howard Adelman, who later discovered that the $175,000 annual property tax could be avoided if the building had a functioning educational system. Both male and female students, primarily from U of T, were offered free tuition and dirt cheap rent.The concept was far out of the education norm. Academics, including poet Dennis Lee, who would go on to write the children’s book Alligator Pie, as well as others with non-academic backgrounds, replaced professors. Instead, they became “resource people” who led informal discussion groups. Article Continued BelowThe award-winning Lee, who became an officer of the Order of Canada in 1993, was one of the founders of Rochdale and the main leader of the student-run experiment. The late activist and politician Dan Heap also lived at Rochdale, as did science fiction and fantasy author the late Judith Merril, who founded Rochdale’s library. The goal was free expression, far from the constraints of traditional classrooms and structured societies. The students — about 20 per cent of them U.S. citizens, including a high percentage of draft dodgers — were to pick their own subjects to study and work independently on projects with little supervision. Its location at Bloor St. W. at Huron St., near the University of Toronto and Yorkville — where notable musicians such as Joni Mitchell, Neil Young and Gordon Lightfoot had launched their careers — fit nicely into the pocket of political idealism and experimentation of the late 1960s.